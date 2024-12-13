Ignite Vendor Form

Ignite your presence! This premium package offers maximum exposure with space for a 6 ft table (provided), your card/info in swag bags, admission for two, your logo on event supporter ads, a 30-second promo during the video, and verbal recognition during the event. Perfect for those who want to make a strong impact. 2 admission tickets
Kindle Package
$100
10 left!
Kindle your brand! This mid-tier option provides space for a 6 ft table (provided), your logo on event flyers, and a 15-second promo during the event. You'll also receive event admission, making it a great choice for enhancing your visibility without breaking the bank.
Spark Package
$75
10 left!
Spark interest! This budget-friendly package includes space for a 6ft table (not provided), and a 15-second ad during the event. It's a fantastic option for those looking to make an introduction and engage attendees.
