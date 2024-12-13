Ignite Vendor Form

Ignite your presence! This premium package offers maximum exposure with space for a 6 ft table (provided), your card/info in swag bags, admission for two, your logo on event supporter ads, a 30-second promo during the video, and verbal recognition during the event. Perfect for those who want to make a strong impact. 2 admission tickets

Ignite your presence! This premium package offers maximum exposure with space for a 6 ft table (provided), your card/info in swag bags, admission for two, your logo on event supporter ads, a 30-second promo during the video, and verbal recognition during the event. Perfect for those who want to make a strong impact. 2 admission tickets

More details...