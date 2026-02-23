The Ignite Wrestling Camp Overnight Camper experience is designed for wrestlers who want to fully immerse themselves in a high-level training environment while building lasting connections with athletes and coaches from across the region.





Hosted by Youth Impact Center and Southeastern University Wrestling, this Christ-centered camp combines elite wrestling instruction, mindset development, and faith-based encouragement to help athletes grow both on and off the mat.

Overnight campers will stay on campus and participate in multiple daily wrestling sessions led by experienced coaches and collegiate wrestlers. Training will focus on technical development, situational wrestling, live competition, and mental preparation — all within a structured, championship-level environment.

In addition to wrestling training, athletes will take part in devotionals, team-building activities, and leadership moments designed to strengthen character, discipline, and purpose.

This immersive camp experience allows athletes to train, learn, and grow alongside other dedicated wrestlers while developing friendships and memories that will last far beyond the week of camp.

Overnight Camper Registration Includes:

• On-campus housing accommodations

• All camp training sessions and instruction

• Daily meals provided throughout the camp

• Elite technical training and live wrestling

• Faith-based devotionals and leadership sessions

• Camp T-shirt

• Evening team activities and fellowship

Athletes will leave Ignite Wrestling Camp with improved skills, renewed motivation, and a stronger foundation in both wrestling and faith.

Ignite Wrestling Camp is more than just a camp — it is an opportunity to train with purpose, compete with passion, and grow in character.