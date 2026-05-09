Iowa Christian Generosity Council

Hosted by

Iowa Christian Generosity Council

About this event

IGNITE YOUR LEGACY: Shine Your Light

5820 Westown Pkwy

West Des Moines, IA 50266, USA

Nonprofit Member Admission
Free

Nonprofit Member Organizations: You may reserve a table of 10 or if you need less seats please indicate. Use the ticket quantity selector above to choose how many you’d like. Need more? You’re welcome to be on the waitlist for the purchase of additional. If you know you will not be attending please indicate in the notes.

Couple Tickets
Free

Couple Members can reserve a maximum of 4 tickets and when

Individual ICGC Member
Free

Individual Members: You may reserve up to 4 tickets. Use the ticket quantity selector above to choose how many you’d like. Need more? You’re welcome to purchase additional or join the waitlist.

I'm the guest of an ICGC Individual Member
Free

We're so glad you can join us!

Additional Tickets for Members
$35

ICGC Members: If you want to ensure you have additional seats and do not want to be on the waitlist for additional no cost seats, you can purchase additional tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!