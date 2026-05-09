IGNITE YOUR LEGACY: Shine Your Light

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About this event
Nonprofit Member Organizations: You may reserve a table of 10 or if you need less seats please indicate. Use the ticket quantity selector above to choose how many you’d like. Need more? You’re welcome to be on the waitlist for the purchase of additional. If you know you will not be attending please indicate in the notes.
Couple Members can reserve a maximum of 4 tickets and when
Individual Members: You may reserve up to 4 tickets. Use the ticket quantity selector above to choose how many you’d like. Need more? You’re welcome to purchase additional or join the waitlist.
We're so glad you can join us!
ICGC Members: If you want to ensure you have additional seats and do not want to be on the waitlist for additional no cost seats, you can purchase additional tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!