Ember Charter School For Mindful Education Innovation & Transformat

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Ember Charter School For Mindful Education Innovation & Transformat

About this event

Ignite your Mind: Math Themed Family Game Night

616 Quincy St

Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA

Parent/Guardian/Caregiver Ticket
Free

If you're attending as a parent, guardian, or caregiver please select this ticket. This helps us to ensure that we have enough supplies and refreshments for all parent/guardian/caregivers attending.


Please Note: You must also select a Student ticket below.

Student Ticket
Free

Please select this ticket for ALL students who will be attending. This helps us to ensure that we have enough supplies and refreshments for all students attending.


Please Note: All students must be accompanied by an adult. (Age 18+)

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