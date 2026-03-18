Ignite your Mind: Math Themed Family Game Night

Hosted by
About this event
If you're attending as a parent, guardian, or caregiver please select this ticket. This helps us to ensure that we have enough supplies and refreshments for all parent/guardian/caregivers attending.
Please Note: You must also select a Student ticket below.
Please select this ticket for ALL students who will be attending. This helps us to ensure that we have enough supplies and refreshments for all students attending.
Please Note: All students must be accompanied by an adult. (Age 18+)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!