Igorot International Consultation XV

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About this event
Montebello, CA 90640, USA
Full Adult Pass to 3 days of events at the IIC.
Full Youth Pass to 3 days of events at the IIC.
For attendees 10 and younger.
"Welcome Party" - ADULT Admission
Friday, July 24, 2026
3pm-11pm
For attendees 18 and older
Registration, Vendor Fair, Exhibits Open Hors d’oeuvres w/ Bar available Open Mic & Surprise Guest Artists Plated Dinner Golf Awards, Scholarship Presentation Raffles/Prizes, Icebreakers, Dancing until closing
"Welcome Party" - YOUTH Admission
Friday, July 24, 2026
3pm-11pm
For attendees 11 to 17 years old
Registration, Vendor Fair, Exhibits Open Hors d’oeuvres w/ Bar available Open Mic & Surprise Guest Artists Plated Dinner Golf Awards, Scholarship Presentation Raffles/Prizes, Icebreakers, Dancing until closing
"Welcome Party" - CHILD Admission
Friday, July 24, 2026
3pm-11pm
For attendees 10 and younger.
Registration, Vendor Fair, Exhibits Open Hors d’oeuvres w/ Bar available Open Mic & Surprise Guest Artists Plated Dinner Golf Awards, Scholarship Presentation Raffles/Prizes, Icebreakers, Dancing until closing
Saturday Sessions - ADULT Admission
Saturday, July 25, 2026
8am-4pm
For attendees 18 and older
Continental Breakfast Opening Ceremony, Parade of Delegates Vendor & Exhibit Presentation Mid-Morning Coffee Break Plated Lunch Mid-Afternoon Refreshment/Pastry Break
Panels / Workshops / Exhibits
Youth Program (in Separate Conf. Rm.)
Vendors: Cultural Artifacts & Crafts, Custom Apparel & Jewelry, Books
Saturday Sessions - YOUTH Admission
Saturday, July 25, 2026
8am-4pm
For attendees 11 to 17 years old
Continental Breakfast Opening Ceremony, Parade of Delegates Vendor & Exhibit Presentation Mid-Morning Coffee Break Plated Lunch Mid-Afternoon Refreshment/Pastry Break
Panels / Workshops / Exhibits
Youth Program (in Separate Conf. Rm.)
Vendors: Cultural Artifacts & Crafts, Custom Apparel & Jewelry, Books
Saturday Sessions - CHILD Admission
Saturday, July 25, 2026
8am-4pm
For attendees 10 and younger.
Continental Breakfast Opening Ceremony, Parade of Delegates Vendor & Exhibit Presentation Mid-Morning Coffee Break Plated Lunch Mid-Afternoon Refreshment/Pastry Break
Panels / Workshops / Exhibits
Youth Program (in Separate Conf. Rm.)
Vendors: Cultural Artifacts & Crafts, Custom Apparel & Jewelry, Books
Gala Night - ADULT Admission
Saturday, July 25, 2026
5pm-11pm
For attendees 18 and older
Happy Hour: Cocktails & Hors d’oeuvres Live DJ + XL Dance Floor Plated Dinner (Reserved Seating)
2 Full Cash Cocktail Bars
"Terrace Marketplace” of Vendors & Exhibits
Gala Night - YOUTH Admission
Saturday, July 25, 2026
5pm-11pm
For attendees 11 to 17 years old
Happy Hour: Cocktails & Hors d’oeuvres Live DJ + XL Dance Floor Plated Dinner (Reserved Seating)
2 Full Cash Cocktail Bars
"Terrace Marketplace” of Vendors & Exhibits
Gala Night - Child Admission
Saturday, July 25, 2026
5pm-11pm
For attendees 10 and younger.
Happy Hour: Cocktails & Hors d’oeuvres Live DJ + XL Dance Floor Plated Dinner (Reserved Seating)
2 Full Cash Cocktail Bars
"Terrace Marketplace” of Vendors & Exhibits
IGO Meeting & Brunch Picnic -
ADULT Admission
Sunday, July 26, 2026
7am-11am @ Quiet Cannon
12pm-5pm @ Local Park
For attendees 18 and older
At Quiet Cannon Events Center:
Full Service Brunch Buffet Igorot Global Organization Mtg.
At Local Park for Picnic:
BBQ Reunion Picnic w/ native dishes Games, Prizes, Dancing, Open Mic Vendors & Booths
IGO Meeting & Brunch Picnic -
YOUTH Admission
Sunday, July 26, 2026
7am-11am @ Quiet Cannon
12pm-5pm @ Local Park
For attendees 11 to 17 years old
At Quiet Cannon Events Center:
Full Service Brunch Buffet Igorot Global Organization Mtg.
At Local Park for Picnic:
BBQ Reunion Picnic w/ native dishes Games, Prizes, Dancing, Open Mic Vendors & Booths
IGO Meeting & Brunch Picnic -
CHILD Admission
Sunday, July 26, 2026
7am-11am @ Quiet Cannon
12pm-5pm @ Local Park
For attendees 10 and younger.
At Quiet Cannon Events Center:
Full Service Brunch Buffet Igorot Global Organization Mtg.
At Local Park for Picnic:
BBQ Reunion Picnic w/ native dishes Games, Prizes, Dancing, Open Mic Vendors & Booths
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