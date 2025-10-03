BIMAK Los Angeles

Hosted by

BIMAK Los Angeles

About this event

Igorot International Consultation XV

77 Bella Verde Dr

Montebello, CA 90640, USA

Adult Admission Full Weekend
$300

Full Adult Pass to 3 days of events at the IIC.


Youth Admission Full Weekend
$150

Full Youth Pass to 3 days of events at the IIC.


Child Admission Full Weekend
Free

For attendees 10 and younger.

Adult FRIDAY Admission
$65

"Welcome Party" - ADULT Admission

Friday, July 24, 2026

3pm-11pm

For attendees 18 and older


Registration, Vendor Fair, Exhibits Open Hors d’oeuvres w/ Bar available Open Mic & Surprise Guest Artists Plated Dinner Golf Awards, Scholarship Presentation Raffles/Prizes, Icebreakers, Dancing until closing

Youth FRIDAY Admission
$40

"Welcome Party" - YOUTH Admission

Friday, July 24, 2026

3pm-11pm

For attendees 11 to 17 years old


Registration, Vendor Fair, Exhibits Open Hors d’oeuvres w/ Bar available Open Mic & Surprise Guest Artists Plated Dinner Golf Awards, Scholarship Presentation Raffles/Prizes, Icebreakers, Dancing until closing

Child FRIDAY Admission
Free

"Welcome Party" - CHILD Admission

Friday, July 24, 2026

3pm-11pm

For attendees 10 and younger.


Registration, Vendor Fair, Exhibits Open Hors d’oeuvres w/ Bar available Open Mic & Surprise Guest Artists Plated Dinner Golf Awards, Scholarship Presentation Raffles/Prizes, Icebreakers, Dancing until closing

Adult SATURDAY DAY SESSIONS Admission
$125

Saturday Sessions - ADULT Admission

Saturday, July 25, 2026

8am-4pm

For attendees 18 and older


Continental Breakfast Opening Ceremony, Parade of Delegates Vendor & Exhibit Presentation Mid-Morning Coffee Break Plated Lunch Mid-Afternoon Refreshment/Pastry Break

Panels / Workshops / Exhibits

Youth Program (in Separate Conf. Rm.)

Vendors: Cultural Artifacts & Crafts, Custom Apparel & Jewelry, Books

Youth SATURDAY DAY SESSIONS Admission
$65

Saturday Sessions - YOUTH Admission

Saturday, July 25, 2026

8am-4pm

For attendees 11 to 17 years old



Continental Breakfast Opening Ceremony, Parade of Delegates Vendor & Exhibit Presentation Mid-Morning Coffee Break Plated Lunch Mid-Afternoon Refreshment/Pastry Break

Panels / Workshops / Exhibits

Youth Program (in Separate Conf. Rm.)

Vendors: Cultural Artifacts & Crafts, Custom Apparel & Jewelry, Books

Child SATURDAY DAY SESSIONS Admission
Free

Saturday Sessions - CHILD Admission

Saturday, July 25, 2026

8am-4pm

For attendees 10 and younger.


Continental Breakfast Opening Ceremony, Parade of Delegates Vendor & Exhibit Presentation Mid-Morning Coffee Break Plated Lunch Mid-Afternoon Refreshment/Pastry Break

Panels / Workshops / Exhibits

Youth Program (in Separate Conf. Rm.)

Vendors: Cultural Artifacts & Crafts, Custom Apparel & Jewelry, Books

Adult SATURDAY GALA NIGHT Admission
$125

Gala Night - ADULT Admission

Saturday, July 25, 2026

5pm-11pm

For attendees 18 and older


Happy Hour: Cocktails & Hors d’oeuvres Live DJ + XL Dance Floor Plated Dinner (Reserved Seating)

2 Full Cash Cocktail Bars

"Terrace Marketplace” of Vendors & Exhibits

Youth SATURDAY GALA NIGHT Admission
$65

Gala Night - YOUTH Admission

Saturday, July 25, 2026

5pm-11pm

For attendees 11 to 17 years old



Happy Hour: Cocktails & Hors d’oeuvres Live DJ + XL Dance Floor Plated Dinner (Reserved Seating)

2 Full Cash Cocktail Bars

"Terrace Marketplace” of Vendors & Exhibits

Child SATURDAY GALA NIGHT Admission
Free

Gala Night - Child Admission

Saturday, July 25, 2026

5pm-11pm

For attendees 10 and younger.


Happy Hour: Cocktails & Hors d’oeuvres Live DJ + XL Dance Floor Plated Dinner (Reserved Seating)

2 Full Cash Cocktail Bars

"Terrace Marketplace” of Vendors & Exhibits

Sunday BRUNCH & PICNIC ADULT Admission
$40

IGO Meeting & Brunch Picnic -

ADULT Admission

Sunday, July 26, 2026

7am-11am @ Quiet Cannon

12pm-5pm @ Local Park

For attendees 18 and older


At Quiet Cannon Events Center:

Full Service Brunch Buffet Igorot Global Organization Mtg.


At Local Park for Picnic:

BBQ Reunion Picnic w/ native dishes Games, Prizes, Dancing, Open Mic Vendors & Booths

Sunday BRUNCH & PICNIC YOUTH Admission
$20

IGO Meeting & Brunch Picnic -

YOUTH Admission

Sunday, July 26, 2026

7am-11am @ Quiet Cannon

12pm-5pm @ Local Park

For attendees 11 to 17 years old



At Quiet Cannon Events Center:

Full Service Brunch Buffet Igorot Global Organization Mtg.


At Local Park for Picnic:

BBQ Reunion Picnic w/ native dishes Games, Prizes, Dancing, Open Mic Vendors & Booths

Sunday BRUNCH & PICNIC CHILD Admission
Free

IGO Meeting & Brunch Picnic -

CHILD Admission

Sunday, July 26, 2026

7am-11am @ Quiet Cannon

12pm-5pm @ Local Park

For attendees 10 and younger.


At Quiet Cannon Events Center:

Full Service Brunch Buffet Igorot Global Organization Mtg.


At Local Park for Picnic:

BBQ Reunion Picnic w/ native dishes Games, Prizes, Dancing, Open Mic Vendors & Booths

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