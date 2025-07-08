Hosted by

Kerr County Flood Relief

About this event

Sales closed

iHeart Texas Flood Relief Auction

Pick-up location

20880 Stone Oak Pkwy 1st floor, San Antonio, TX 78258, USA

Luke Combs Signed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Morgan Wallen Signed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Alan Jackson Signed Guitar
$85

Starting bid

Signed Hardy Vinyl Record
$40

Starting bid

Luke Grimes from Yellowstone Signed Guitar
$50

Starting bid

Tucker Wetmore Signed Guitar & Tickets to show
$30

Starting bid

Show info: Round Rock Amp on October 25, 2025

Signed Brothers Osborne Vinyl Record
$20

Starting bid

Signed Chris Stapelton CD
$20

Starting bid

Eric Church Flyaway to Boston on September 19th
$350

Starting bid

Includes Hotel, airfare, and tickets to show in Boston on September 19th.

Spurs Lower Level Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Seaworld San Antonio Tickets (4 Pack)
$30

Starting bid

Austin FC Tickets with Lexus Club (Pair)
$50

Starting bid

Dallas Mavericks Tickets (Pair)
$50

Starting bid

Location: American Airlines Center

Jason Aldean Signed Guitar & Tickets to Concert
$100

Starting bid

Concert info: August 16th at Moody Center

Tickets to The Weeknd in Concert (4-Pack)
$45

Starting bid

Show Info: September 3rd at the Alamodome, San Antonio

Chris Brown Concert Tickets (Pair)
$50

Starting bid

Show Info: September 27th at the Alamodome, San Antonio

NBA Younboy Concert Tickets (Pair)
$25

Starting bid

Show Info: September 5th at the Moody Center, Austin

Lil Wayne Concert Tickets (Pair)
$40

Starting bid

Show Info: September 16th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Katt Williams Comedy Show (Pair)
$40

Starting bid

Info: October 4th at Moody Center

Flyaway to Nashville & tickets to the Opry
$350

Starting bid

(2) roundtrip flights from San Antonio to Nashville

(2) night hotel stay in Nashville

(2) tickets to the Opry 

Signed Cody Johnson Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Signed Dan + Shay Guitar
$50

Starting bid

Signed Bruno Mars Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Signed Shinedown Poster
$50

Starting bid

Tate Mcrae Concert Tickets (Pair)
$50

Starting bid

Show Info: September 16th at Moody Center

Jonas Brothers Concert Tickets (Pair)
$50

Starting bid

Show Info: October 18th at Frost Bank Center

Shaboozey Concert Tickets (Pair)
$25

Starting bid

Pick from either show below:

10/5 – Houston

10/9 – Ft. Worth

Tate Mcrae VIP Concert tickets (Pair)
$70

Starting bid

Info: September 16th at Moody Center

Includes 2 soundcheck passes and 2 tickets to the show



Whataburger Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes: burger LED sign, hat, golf balls, socks, and sunglasses.

Signed Bailey Zimmerman Guitar
$50

Starting bid

Signed Kenny Chesney Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Warner signed vinyls pack
$100

Starting bid

Green Day, Dua Lipa, Teddy Swims, Omar Apollo

Teddy Swims Concert Tickets (Pair)
$100

Starting bid

Show info: Houston on August 9th at 713 Music Hall

Signed Teddy Swims Tour Poster
$25

Starting bid

Houston Astros Dugout Tickets at Daikin Park (Pair)
$150

Starting bid

Houston Rockets Courtside Seats at Toyota Center (Pair)
$100

Starting bid

Hardy Autographed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

The Toadies Autographed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Tim McGraw Autographed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

The Rascal Flatts Autographed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

Epiphone Hummingbird Studio Guitar, Signed at the 58th ACM A
$200

Starting bid

Artist signatures: Ashley McBryde

Bailey Zimmerman

Breland

Brothers Osborne

Caitlyn Smith

Carly Pearce

Caylee Hammock

Charles Esten

Chase Matthew

Chase Rice

Chayce Beckham

Cody Johnson

Cole Swindell

Corey Kent

Dustin Lynch

Dylan Schneider

Dylan Scott

Erin Kinsey

Ernest

Frank Ray

Gabby Barrett

Hannah Ellis

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Ian Munsick

Jon Pardi

Lainey Wilson

Michael Trotter Jr.

Parker McCollum

Tanya Trotter

Jackson Dean

Jordan Davis

Mackenzie Porter

Midland

Pillbox Patti

The Frontmen

Jelly Roll

Josh Ross

MaRynn Taylor

Nate Smith

Priscilla Block

Tigirlily Gold

Jo Dee Messina

Kimberly Perry

Matt Stell

Old Dominion

Restless Road

Tracy Lawrence

Whataburger for a year
$450

Starting bid

52 coupons for a free Whataburger item a week!

