IHF Mercadito Latino presented by the Montoya Group

About this event
Join us for a day of cultural performances, good food, cultural products and lots of fun with friends new and old!
Naming Rights, "IHF Mercadito Latino Presented by (your company name)"
Great for Organizations wanting to have access to present information to the Latino community online and in person.
Booth Space in prominent front lobby area
Logo on all promotional material
Separate promo social media post for your organization.
Great for Organizations wanting to have access to present information to the Latino community online and in person. Includes:
Separate promo social media post for your organization to the IHF audience.
Great for Organizations wanting to pass out flyers and have face time with the Latino community. Includes:
Booth Space
Logo on Flyer
Puesto Adentro o Afuera Booth Inside OR Outside
**Only for small businesses selling items (ex. churros/drinks etc.) or small business providing a service(ex. facepainting/ tattoos etc.).
Small Business Vendor Booth inside AND outside. Puesto adentro y afuera
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!