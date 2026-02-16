ST. LOUIS GATEKEEPERS ROLLER DERBY

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ST. LOUIS GATEKEEPERS ROLLER DERBY

About this event

iHod Sponsorship

570 Weidman Rd

Manchester, MO 63011, USA

Vendor Table
$150

Vendor table to sell or advertise product.

Physical Banner Display
$100

Physical banner displayed within stream visibility. (Banner needs to be provided by sponsor)

Stream Logo Ad
$150

Logo presented on stream at a minimum of 2 times per game (12 games total).

Stream Full Page Ad or Video Ad
$200

Full page stream or video ad during stream at a minimum of 3 times per game (12 games total)..

Announcer Ad
$100

Announcer ad during stream ~15 second ad at a minimum 1 times per game (12 games total).

Stream Ticker ad
$300

Consistent ticker ad that runs continually during all streamed games along the bottom of the screen.

Track Branding
$300

Track branding: In game shout out highlighted when announcers refer to core game mechanics.
Examples: jammer line, scoreboard, official review, penalty box, time out, pivot line
Each are highlighted multiple times a game are usually when there is a break in play.

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