iHod Sponsorship

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About this event
Vendor table to sell or advertise product.
Physical banner displayed within stream visibility. (Banner needs to be provided by sponsor)
Logo presented on stream at a minimum of 2 times per game (12 games total).
Full page stream or video ad during stream at a minimum of 3 times per game (12 games total)..
Announcer ad during stream ~15 second ad at a minimum 1 times per game (12 games total).
Consistent ticker ad that runs continually during all streamed games along the bottom of the screen.
Track branding: In game shout out highlighted when announcers refer to core game mechanics.
Examples: jammer line, scoreboard, official review, penalty box, time out, pivot line
Each are highlighted multiple times a game are usually when there is a break in play.
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