IHS We the People - Celebrating Achievement, Investing in What Comes Next

You are warmly invited to a special evening, hosted by Jeff and Erin Lager, honoring the achievements and the lasting impact of Incline High School’s We the People program.





Mingle with Milt Hyams and fellow supporters who value the power of this nationally recognized academic experience and are passionate about supporting this meaningful work for future generations.





Guests will enjoy thoughtfully prepared appetizers by Chef Scott Yorkey, along with drinks and engaging conversation—an evening that celebrates excellence while quietly shaping what comes next.