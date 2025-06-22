II Much & Wyld J Luau Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle: Day of event Aug 23rd. You do not need to be present to win.
Enter for your chance to win luxury collector bottles and curated baskets, with individual items valued between $400 and $4,000!
🍾 Grand Prize: Louis XIII Cognac – the ultimate collector’s bottle
🎁 Other Prizes Include:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!