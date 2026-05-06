IIBEC Puget Sound Chapter-Doug Jason Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes a Corporate Cocktail Clinic for four players at Evergreen Golf Club with a PGA Golf Professional, golf and lunch for four people, tabletop display at the tee box, your company logo on marketing materials and chapter website, 2-3 minutes to speak at post golf reception.
Golf and lunch for 4 people; tabletop display at the tee box, logo on marketing materials and chapter website, 2-3 minutes to speak at post golf reception.
Golf and lunch for 4 people, tabletop display at the tee box.
If you don't want to golf, but still would like to support the chapter, then this sponsorship is for you! (only eight available)
Includes a tabletop display at the tee box.
Includes, golf and lunch for two people, and a company sign at the tee box.
Includes golf and lunch for one person, company sign at the tee box.
Includes golf and lunch for four people, prominent signage on all participant carts, your company logo on all email flashes & the event program.
Signage at driving range.
Signage at putting green.
Company signage at tee.
(Sponsor to provide winner prizes).
Company signage at tee.
(Sponsor to provide winner prize).
Includes golf and lunch for four people, company logo on golf balls (golf balls provided by sponsor), company logo on all email flashes & the event program.
Includes golf and lunch for four people, prominent signage on beverage carts, your company logo on all email flashes & the event program.
Golf and lunch for four people, signage at breakfast, and your company logo on marketing materials & chapter website.
Golf and lunch for four people, signage at luncheon, your company logo on marketing materials & chapter website and 2-3 minutes to speak at post golf reception.
Includes golf, carts, green fees and lunch for four people
Includes golf, cart, green fees and lunch for one person
Skip the line at registration and pick up your Super Pack today! Includes two drink tickets, two mulligans and one raffle ticket
Skip the lines at registration and get your raffle tickets today! Includes five raffle tickets.
Lunch for one person
$
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