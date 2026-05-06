Hosted by

IIBEC Puget Sound Chapter

About this event

IIBEC Puget Sound Chapter-Doug Jason Annual Golf Tournament

2013 S Cedar St #300

Tacoma, WA 98405, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Includes a Corporate Cocktail Clinic for four players at Evergreen Golf Club with a PGA Golf Professional, golf and lunch for four people, tabletop display at the tee box, your company logo on marketing materials and chapter website, 2-3 minutes to speak at post golf reception.

Key Sponsor
$2,750

Golf and lunch for 4 people; tabletop display at the tee box, logo on marketing materials and chapter website, 2-3 minutes to speak at post golf reception. 

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

 Golf and lunch for 4 people, tabletop display at the tee box. 

Gold Sponsor (no players)
$850

If you don't want to golf, but still would like to support the chapter, then this sponsorship is for you! (only eight available)

Includes a tabletop display at the tee box. 


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes, golf and lunch for two people, and a company sign at the tee box. 

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes golf and lunch for one person, company sign at the tee box. 

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Includes golf and lunch for four people, prominent signage on all participant carts, your company logo on all email flashes & the event program. 

Driving Range
$750

Signage at driving range.

Putting Green Sponsor
$750

Signage at putting green.

Longest Drive
$500

Company signage at tee.

(Sponsor to provide winner prizes).

Closest to the Pin
$500

Company signage at tee.

(Sponsor to provide winner prize).

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500

Includes golf and lunch for four people, company logo on golf balls (golf balls provided by sponsor), company logo on all email flashes & the event program. 

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Includes golf and lunch for four people, prominent signage on beverage carts, your company logo on all email flashes & the event program. 

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Golf and lunch for four people, signage at breakfast, and your company logo on marketing materials & chapter website.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Golf and lunch for four people, signage at luncheon, your company logo on marketing materials & chapter website and 2-3 minutes to speak at post golf reception. 

Golfer- Foursome
$1,000

Includes golf, carts, green fees and lunch for four people

Golfer- Single
$300

Includes golf, cart, green fees and lunch for one person

"Super Pack"
$50

Skip the line at registration and pick up your Super Pack today! Includes two drink tickets, two mulligans and one raffle ticket

Raffle Ticket
$20

Skip the lines at registration and get your raffle tickets today! Includes five raffle tickets.

Lunch Only
$85

Lunch for one person

Add a donation for IIBEC Puget Sound Chapter

$

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