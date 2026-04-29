BIMAK Los Angeles

Hosted by

BIMAK Los Angeles

About this event

IIC-15 Souvenir Program Ad/Greetings - "Tawid"

Full Page
$100

Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.

Half Page
$60

Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Quarter Page
$35

Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.

Business Card (1/8th page) or Patron
$20

Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.

Front or Back Inside Cover
$300

Filled on a first-pay, first-reserved basis.


Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.

Back Cover
$500

Filled on a first-pay, first-reserved basis.


Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!