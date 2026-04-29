IIC-15 Souvenir Program Ad/Greetings - "Tawid"

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Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.
Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.
Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.
Filled on a first-pay, first-reserved basis.
Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.
Filled on a first-pay, first-reserved basis.
Email your ad [email protected] with image attachments (Recommend high-resolution images 300+ dpi for printing) or contact Souvenir Committee via email to discuss design details.
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