IJCL State Convention 2026 - Member at Large

Students are generally housed in hotel rooms for four. An individual room can be obtained for an additional fee of $160 in addition to the convention cost. Only choose the "Individual Housing" ticket if you want an individual room and are going to pay the additional cost. There is a late fee of $20.
Chaperone are generally housed in hotel rooms for two. Chaperones may been housed with chaperones from another school. An individual room can be obtained for an additional fee of $160 in addition to the convention cost. Only choose the "Individual Housing" ticket if you want an individual room and are going to pay the additional cost. There is a $20 late fee.
