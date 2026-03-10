Ikaika Hawaii Watermans Academy

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Ikaika Hawaii Watermans Academy

About the memberships

IKAIKA HAWAII MEMBERSHIP

IKAIKA 🌺 Individual Membership
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027


Perfect for those who want to stay connected and be part of the IKAIKA lifestyle.

This membership is ideal for occasional participants, supporters, and anyone who wants access to IKAIKA equipment and community opportunities. All program participants are also part of this membership, helping unify our entire ‘ohana.

Includes:

  • Access to IKAIKA equipment (as available & arranged)
  • Official IKAIKA T-shirt
  • Digital membership card
  • Connection to our IKAIKA community and updates
🚣‍♂️ IKAIKA Racing Team Membership
$500

Valid until May 14, 2027

For our committed athletes representing IKAIKA with pride.

This membership supports our competitive paddlers and water athletes, giving them the resources and identity to train, race, and grow together as a team.

Includes:

  • Official IKAIKA racing uniform
  • Equipment rental for training and racing
  • Team support and development opportunities
  • Full connection to the IKAIKA Racing ‘ohana
🏆 IKAIKA Gold Membership – Supporter Level
$500

Valid until May 14, 2027

For those who want to give back and help our mission thrive.

Our Gold Members are the heart behind our growth — sponsors, alumni, families, and community members who believe in what we do and want to stay connected, even beyond active participation.

Includes:

  • Official IKAIKA T-shirt
  • Recognition as a valued supporter of IKAIKA
  • Exclusive updates and newsletters
  • The opportunity to stay connected and give back to the next generation
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