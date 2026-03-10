IKAIKA HAWAII MEMBERSHIP

About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Perfect for those who want to stay connected and be part of the IKAIKA lifestyle.
This membership is ideal for occasional participants, supporters, and anyone who wants access to IKAIKA equipment and community opportunities. All program participants are also part of this membership, helping unify our entire ‘ohana.
Includes:
Valid until May 14, 2027
This membership supports our competitive paddlers and water athletes, giving them the resources and identity to train, race, and grow together as a team.
Includes:
Valid until May 14, 2027
Our Gold Members are the heart behind our growth — sponsors, alumni, families, and community members who believe in what we do and want to stay connected, even beyond active participation.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!