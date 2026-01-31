IKLC Pastors Care Team - Pastor's Appreciation Silent Auction 2026

VALUED AT $50

【Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside 1440P+1080P+1080P】 Advanced Sony IMX Sensor & High-Performance Processor – Captures crisp and detailed footage with 2.5K front, 1080P inside, and 1080P rear recording, ensuring reliable evidence for road incidents and disputes. The super night vision and auto IR cabin camera enhance visibility, delivering clear video even in low-light conditions.

【Dash Camera for Cars with WiFi App Control】 Connect to the free app with no subscription required. Adjust settings, view live streams, and playback footage directly from your smartphone. Effortlessly download, share videos and photos on social media or messaging apps, allowing you to instantly share your journey with family, friends, and followers.

【24-Hour Parking Mode – Round-the-Clock Protection】When connected to a dedicated Type-C hardwire kit (sold separately, ASIN: B09SPN811C), the M2 dash cam continues recording in low FPS mode even when your car is turned off. This ensures your vehicle and belongings remain protected, capturing crucial footage of any suspicious activity or vandalism, even when you're away.

【Low Profile Car Camera Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside】The sleek, hidden design of the M5 dash camera ensures an unobstructed driving view without altering your car’s interior. Stay informed with unique voice notifications that update you on the dash cam’s status without distractions.

【64GB SD Card Included & Extra Charging Port】Start using the M5 dash cam right away with the included 64GB SD card; no need to purchase one separately. The car charger also features an extra USB port, allowing you to charge your phone or other devices while the camera records, ensuring you don’t lose your car’s charging source.