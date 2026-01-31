International Kingdom Life Church Inc
International Kingdom Life Church Inc

About this event

IKLC Pastors Care Team - Pastor's Appreciation Silent Auction 2026

IKLC (after church service)

2026 Antemper Android Tablet item
2026 Antemper Android Tablet
$50

Starting bid

VALUED AT $170

  • Smart Android: Features Android 15 with Gemini AI 2.0 for enhanced task management, privacy, and security, with a planned upgrade to Android 16.
  • Versatile 2-in-1: Transforms into a laptop-style device with an included Bluetooth keyboard, wireless mouse, stylus, and foldable protective case.
  • Powerful Performance: Equipped with 18GB RAM (6GB released, expandable to 18GB) and 128GB ROM, expandable to 2TB, for lag-free operation and ample storage.
  • Immersive Display: Boasts a 10-inch 1080P HD+ display, 6000mAh battery for 10+ hours of use, and dual smart box stereo speakers for entertainment.
  • Seamless Connectivity: Offers 2.4G/5G WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and OTG, along with a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera.


Dashboard Front & Rear Camera (for cars/suv's) item
Dashboard Front & Rear Camera (for cars/suv's)
$20

Starting bid

VALUED AT $50

  • 【Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside 1440P+1080P+1080P】 Advanced Sony IMX Sensor & High-Performance Processor – Captures crisp and detailed footage with 2.5K front, 1080P inside, and 1080P rear recording, ensuring reliable evidence for road incidents and disputes. The super night vision and auto IR cabin camera enhance visibility, delivering clear video even in low-light conditions.
  • 【Dash Camera for Cars with WiFi App Control】 Connect to the free app with no subscription required. Adjust settings, view live streams, and playback footage directly from your smartphone. Effortlessly download, share videos and photos on social media or messaging apps, allowing you to instantly share your journey with family, friends, and followers.
  • 【24-Hour Parking Mode – Round-the-Clock Protection】When connected to a dedicated Type-C hardwire kit (sold separately, ASIN: B09SPN811C), the M2 dash cam continues recording in low FPS mode even when your car is turned off. This ensures your vehicle and belongings remain protected, capturing crucial footage of any suspicious activity or vandalism, even when you're away.
  • 【Low Profile Car Camera Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside】The sleek, hidden design of the M5 dash camera ensures an unobstructed driving view without altering your car’s interior. Stay informed with unique voice notifications that update you on the dash cam’s status without distractions.
  • 【64GB SD Card Included & Extra Charging Port】Start using the M5 dash cam right away with the included 64GB SD card; no need to purchase one separately. The car charger also features an extra USB port, allowing you to charge your phone or other devices while the camera records, ensuring you don’t lose your car’s charging source.
  • 【Easy Installation & Lifetime Support 】– The M2 dash cam’s 3 adjustable cameras can be rotated to your preferred angle, making it compatible with a wide range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, trucks, and minivans. The simplified installation process, along with detailed instructions, ensures a hassle-free DIY setup. We also offer lifetime technical support, with dedicated person to assist with any after-sales issues.
Drew Barrymore 6qt Digital Slow Cooker item
Drew Barrymore 6qt Digital Slow Cooker
$25

Starting bid

VALUED AT $80

  • Large 6 qt programmable slow cooker, perfect for preparing meals for up to 7 people. Ideal for family dinners, meal prepping, or hosting, making it an essential kitchen appliance for efficient cooking and large batch recipes.
  • Equipped with 5 preset cooking functions (Meat, Poultry, Stew, Soup, Chili), this slow cooker simplifies meal prep for various dishes, offering versatile cooking solutions. Perfect for busy lifestyles, with hands-off cooking convenience.
  • Features a programmable digital timer that ranges from 30 minutes to 24 hours, ensuring precise cooking control. Automatically switches to keep warm mode, keeping food ready to serve while maintaining the right temperature
Amazon Gift Card $50 item
Amazon Gift Card $50
$10

Starting bid

Digital gift card for use at Amazon (online)

12 piece Wine Chiller Set item
12 piece Wine Chiller Set
$10

Starting bid

VALUED AT $40

  • Quality Meets Style: Elevate wine experience with 12 Degré’s stainless steel wine bottle chiller. Crafted from 304 stainless steel, fits 750 ml or 0.25 oz bottles, and is double-walled and vacuum-insulated design ensures wine, champagne, or other beverages remain refreshingly cold.
  • Complete Wine Set: This stemless wine chiller set includes everything you need for a memorable wine moment. Inside the package, you'll find a Wine Chiller, a Wine Pump, a Wine Pourer, and four Wine Stoppers. Enjoy a complete wine experience with fine accessories at your fingertips.
  • Chilled for Good: Keep your wine at the needed temperature for up to 6 hours with our wine chiller kit, eliminating the need for ice. Say goodbye to the inconvenience of ice buckets and messy condensation, enhancing your wine-tasting experience with our personalized stainless steel wine chiller sets.
Modern Mini Fridge item
Modern Mini Fridge
$50

Starting bid

VALUED AT $100

  • Compact Design, Large Capacity: Measuring just 11.2" W x 14.9" D x 16.7" H, this mini beverage fridge fits easily in offices, dorms, kitchens, or under desks. With a 0.6 cu.ft capacity, it holds up to 24 cans or 6–8 wine bottles (750ml upright, smaller bottles horizontal.). A removable shelf allows flexible storage for soda, beer, water, or wine.
  • Adjustable Temperature Control: Customize your cooling from 40°F to 61°F with simple touch controls and a clear LED display. Perfect for keeping sodas icy cold or wine at serving temperature. Long-press the ▼ button to activate the interior LED light for added convenience.
  • 3D Circulating Air Cooling & Reduced frost: The 3D circulating air system and advanced compressor deliver fast, even cooling while minimizing frost buildup. The door with a sealing strip improves insulation and keeps your drinks at a consistent temperature.
  • Modern Look, Versatile Use: This beverage refrigerator features a sleek, UV-protective door, soft blue LED lighting. Adjustable feet provide better stability on uneven surfaces. Ideal for home bars, apartments, RVs, or gaming setups
Bluetooth Sleep Headphones item
Bluetooth Sleep Headphones
$5

Starting bid

VALUED AT $25

  • SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH SLEEP HEADPHONES: Experience the latest V5.4 technology with MUSICOZY Bluetooth sleep headphones; designed for deep bass and crystal-clear treble, these sleeping headphones effortlessly pair with any smartphone or tablet within 33 feet, making them ideal for side sleeping and relaxation
  • QUICK CHARGE FOR EXTENDED USE: With a built-in upgraded battery chip, MUSICOZY Bluetooth sleep mask requires only 1-2 hours of charging for up to 14 hours of playback; enjoy uninterrupted sleep without worrying about beeping alerts, making these Bluetooth sleep headphones perfect for all-night use
  • COMFORTABLE & PRESSURE-FREE DESIGN: Made from premium memory foam with a smooth ice silk lining, this sleep mask with Bluetooth headphones is lightweight and breathable; its ergonomic design relieves facial stress and ensures you barely notice wearing it, providing a restful sleep experience
  • PERFECT FOR SIDE SLEEPERS & TRAVEL: The ultra-thin, silicone-covered speakers in these Bluetooth sleep headphones are designed for side sleepers; enjoy noise-canceling benefits in noisy environments like public transit or with a snoring partner; ideal for air travel, yoga, meditation, and more
Visa Gift Card $50 item
Visa Gift Card $50
$10

Starting bid

Physical Visa gift

HD Roku Streaming Stick item
HD Roku Streaming Stick
$5

Starting bid

VALUED AT $25


  • HD streaming made simple: With America’s TV streaming platform, exploring popular apps—plus tons of free movies, shows, and live TV—is as easy as it is fun. Based on hours streamed—Hypothesis Group
  • All the top apps: Never ask “Where’s that streaming?” again. Now all of the top apps are in one place, so you can always stream your favorite shows, movies, and more.
  • Unbelievably free live TV: Enjoy 500+ TV channels with live news and weather, sports coverage, and more—totally free

