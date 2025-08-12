IL Texas KSHS PTO's Eagles Swag Shop In Person

Stand out and soar high with our bold new IL Texas KSHS Eagle Spirit Shirt! Featuring a fierce, full-color eagle graphic and dynamic splashes of maroon and gold, this shirt embodies the unstoppable energy of the IL Texas Keller-Saginaw High School Eagles. The eye-catching vertical “EAGLES” text and the official school year make it the must-have look for students, parents, and staff alike.



Perfect for pep rallies, game days, or everyday wear, this premium-quality tee lets you represent your school with confidence and style. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or walking the halls, you’ll show everyone your true Eagle spirit!



Don’t miss out—gear up and make the 2025-26 school year one to remember!