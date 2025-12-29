Hosted by

ILES PTA Sponsorships 2025-2026

Platinum Level
$500+ contribution


Logo featured on a large banner displayed along Farrell Parkwway (Facing high-traffic area, visable to the wider community)

February 2026- June 2026.


Featured mention in all spring PTA event social media and email communications.


Opportunity to host a table or activity at our spring carnival.


Yard sign with your business name/logo at each spring event.

Gold Sponsor
$250-499 contribution


Mention in all PTA event social media and email communications.


Yard Sign with your business name/logo at each event.


Opportunity to have an informational or event table at Spring Carnival

Silver Sponsor
$150-249


Mention in PTA event social media and email communications.


Yard sign with your business name/logo at each event.

