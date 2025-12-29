ILES PTA Sponsorships 2025-2026

Hosted by
$500+ contribution
Logo featured on a large banner displayed along Farrell Parkwway (Facing high-traffic area, visable to the wider community)
February 2026- June 2026.
Featured mention in all spring PTA event social media and email communications.
Opportunity to host a table or activity at our spring carnival.
Yard sign with your business name/logo at each spring event.
$250-499 contribution
Mention in all PTA event social media and email communications.
Yard Sign with your business name/logo at each event.
Opportunity to have an informational or event table at Spring Carnival
$150-249
Mention in PTA event social media and email communications.
Yard sign with your business name/logo at each event.
