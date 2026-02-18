Illahee Elementary PTO

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Illahee Elementary PTO

About this shop

Illahee Spirit Store

Ravens at Play Caution Sign item
Ravens at Play Caution Sign
$28.50

Keep your neighborhood safe and spirited with our "WE LOVE OUR RAVENS" Drive Slowly Yard Sign! Featuring Illahee's beloved Raven mascot, this eye-catching sign (24" x 18") comes with a sturdy lawn stake for easy placement and lasting visibility. Every purchase supports our PTO fundraiser and helps enrich programs and experiences for our students.

1
Children at Play Caution Sign item
Children at Play Caution Sign
$28.50

Keep your neighborhood safe and spirited with our "SLOW DOWN FOR CHILDREN" Drive Slowly Yard Sign! Featuring Illahee's beloved Raven mascot, this eye-catching sign (24" x 18") comes with a sturdy lawn stake for easy placement and lasting visibility. Every purchase supports our PTO fundraiser and helps enrich programs and experiences for our students.

1
Add a donation for Illahee Elementary PTO

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!