Illahee Spirit Store

About this shop
Keep your neighborhood safe and spirited with our "WE LOVE OUR RAVENS" Drive Slowly Yard Sign! Featuring Illahee's beloved Raven mascot, this eye-catching sign (24" x 18") comes with a sturdy lawn stake for easy placement and lasting visibility. Every purchase supports our PTO fundraiser and helps enrich programs and experiences for our students.
Keep your neighborhood safe and spirited with our "SLOW DOWN FOR CHILDREN" Drive Slowly Yard Sign! Featuring Illahee's beloved Raven mascot, this eye-catching sign (24" x 18") comes with a sturdy lawn stake for easy placement and lasting visibility. Every purchase supports our PTO fundraiser and helps enrich programs and experiences for our students.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!