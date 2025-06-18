IL-ACDA Events Payment Page

Both days. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
ACDA Retired Members
$99
Both days. Retired members. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
College Students
$75
Both days- College Student. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
1 Day Wednesday rate for Members
$125
Wednesday only-Members. Both days. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
1 Day Thursday rate for Members
$100
Thursday only. Both days. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
1 Day rate for Retired Members
$65
Retired members only 1 day. Both days. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
1 Day Rate College Student
$30
Includes lunch, but NO reading packet and NO Dinner at the Award Ceremony on Wednesday. Both days. Due to bulk pricing discounts for music and food, we are unable to make a la carte price adjustments if you are not able to make the entirety of the conference. Thank you for your understanding.
