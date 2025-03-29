Illinois Association of the Deaf Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
This is for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing residents in Illinois and this will also include the right to vote.
Age range: Post high-school-70 years old
Valid for one year
This type of membership is for K-12 students, hearing individuals and non-Illinois residents.
Age range: none
Valid for one year
This is for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing senior citizens of Illinois that are over the age of 70.
Age range: 70+
