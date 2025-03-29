Illinois Association of the Deaf

Illinois Association of the Deaf Membership

Regular Membership
$15

Valid for one year

This is for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing residents in Illinois and this will also include the right to vote.
Age range: Post high-school-70 years old

Associate Membership
$15

Valid for one year

This type of membership is for K-12 students, hearing individuals and non-Illinois residents.
Age range: none

Senior Citizen (70+)
$10

Valid for one year

This is for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing senior citizens of Illinois that are over the age of 70.
Age range: 70+

