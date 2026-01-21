Illinois Chapter of CUPA-HR 2025 Conference -- "Dive Right In" -- Sponsors (copy)

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* Complementary full conference registration for up to four people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display with two tables * Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet * Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
* Complementary full conference registration for up to three people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display table * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet * Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
* Complementary full conference registration for up to two people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display table * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Complementary full conference registration for up to one person * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
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