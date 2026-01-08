Illinois Coalition for Community Services

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Illinois Coalition for Community Services

About this raffle

Illinois Coalition for Community Services Cash Raffle 2026

Cash Raffle Tickets
$25

There will be one grand prize/first place winner who will receives $2,500*

There will be one second place winner who receives $1,000*

There will be one third place winner who receives $500*

*Prizes based on 400 tickets sold. If fewer than 400 tickets are sold, 50% of gross proceeds will be split equally among three winners in accordance with Illinois raffle regulations. You must be an Illinois resident to purchase. Need not to be present to win.

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