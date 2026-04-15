GLO Bingo Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Purchase a handmade potholder set crafted by Teen Reach staff Payton Carter in Charleston—each piece supports and celebrates their creativity.
Starting bid
Shop adorable, handcrafted style with this $40 gift certificate to the 618 Artisans Shop! Discover unique and beautifully made baby clothing, perfect for your little one or as a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Support local artisans while finding something truly one-of-a-kind!
Value: $40
Starting bid
Add a beautifully handcrafted painting to your collection—or begin your very first art collection—with this stunning, one-of-a-kind piece.
Starting bid
Take a swing at this exciting package for any Cardinals fan! This basket includes St. Louis Cardinals swag plus a voucher redeemable for two (2) tickets to a select 2026 regular-season home game.
Tickets may be redeemed online for a Monday–Thursday game during the 2026 season (excluding Opening Day, Labor Day, and Chicago Cubs games; additional blackout dates may apply).
Important: Voucher must be redeemed by August 31, 2026.
Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Cardinals in person while showing off your team spirit!
Starting bid
Add a touch of style and originality to your wardrobe with this beautiful handmade purse, crafted with care and creativity. Designed with both fashion and function in mind, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for everyday use or special occasions.
Carry something truly unique—no one else will have the same bag!
Value: $80
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this beautiful Coach purse, a timeless accessory that adds sophistication to any outfit. Known for its quality craftsmanship and classic design, this bag is perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Don’t miss your chance to own a stylish designer piece that never goes out of fashion!
Value: 100
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this delightful dessert package! Enjoy a delicious 6” heart-shaped cake, perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself—paired with a $25 gift certificate for even more tasty goodies.
Whether you're celebrating love, a birthday, or just craving something sweet, this bundle is sure to satisfy!
Total Value: $70
Starting bid
Capture lasting memories with a professional photography session by Jordan Phillips! This package includes a 15–30 minute session featuring 15 beautifully captured poses, perfect for individuals, couples, or families.
Session must take place in Springfield, Illinois.
Value: $175
Don’t miss this opportunity to create stunning images you’ll treasure for years to come!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!