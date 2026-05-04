Illinois Jewish Judges Association Annual Dinner

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About this event
317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
● 5 tickets
● Reserved dinner highboy
● Signage at entertainment location
● Verbal recognition during event
● Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)
● Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
● Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)
● Half page ad in digital program and on event signage
● 4 tickets
● Reserved dinner highboy
● Printed logo on cocktail napkins
● Verbal recognition during event
● Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)
● Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
● Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)
● Half page ad in digital program and on event signage
● 3 tickets
● Reserved dinner highboy
● Signage on dessert trays
● Verbal recognition during event
● Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)
● Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
● Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)
● Quarter page ad in digital program and on event signage
● 3 tickets
● Signage at dinner station
● Verbal recognition during event
● Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)
● Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
● Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)
● Quarter page ad in digital program and on event signage
● 2 Tickets
● Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
● Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)
● Name listed in digital program and event signage
● 1 Ticket
● Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
● Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)
● Name listed in digital program and event signage
$
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