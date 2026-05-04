Illinois Jewish Judges Association

Hosted by

Illinois Jewish Judges Association

About this event

Illinois Jewish Judges Association Annual Dinner

RPM Events

317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA

Individual Ticket
$190
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
MARQUEE SPONSOR
$5,000
  • 5 tickets
  • Personalized item with sponsor name/logo for each guest 
  • 2 Reserved dinner highboys
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Designated social post highlighting the Marquee Sponsor with logo and recognition 
  • Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)
  • Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)
  • Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s) 
  • Full page ad in digital program and on event signage
ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$3,000

●       5 tickets

●       Reserved dinner highboy

●       Signage at entertainment location

●       Verbal recognition during event

●       Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)

●       Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)

●       Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)  

●       Half page ad in digital program and on event signage

 

BAR SPONSOR
$2,500

●       4 tickets

●       Reserved dinner highboy

●       Printed logo on cocktail napkins

●       Verbal recognition during event

●       Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)

●       Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)

●       Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)

●       Half page ad in digital program and on event signage

 

SWEETS SPONSOR
$2,000

●       3 tickets

●       Reserved dinner highboy

●       Signage on dessert trays

●       Verbal recognition during event

●       Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)

●       Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)

●       Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)

●       Quarter page ad in digital program and on event signage

DINNER STATION SPONSOR
$1,500

●       3 tickets

●       Signage at dinner station

●       Verbal recognition during event

●       Logo included in event photo recap social post(s)

●       Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)

●       Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)

●       Quarter page ad in digital program and on event signage

HORS D’OEUVRE SPONSOR
$720

●       2 Tickets

●       Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)

●       Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)

●       Name listed in digital program and event signage

SOCIAL SPONSOR
$360

●       1 Ticket

●       Logo included in Sponsor Thank You social post(s)

●       Logo included in pre- and post-event email(s)

●        Name listed in digital program and event signage

Add a donation for Illinois Jewish Judges Association

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