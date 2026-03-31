Illinois Jump Rope Team

The Illinois Jump Rope Developmental Team is the perfect starting point for athletes who want to build strong fundamentals and grow into confident performers and competitors.





This program focuses on skill development, coordination, and technique, creating a solid foundation that prepares athletes for future performance opportunities and competitive team placement. Athletes train in a supportive, high-energy environment where progress, discipline, and teamwork are emphasized.





Membership includes essential training resources and coaching to help each athlete develop at their own pace while being challenged to improve.





Start here. Grow here. Flourish here.