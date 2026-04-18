Illinois Leadership Seminars' Silent Auction 2026

Total Value : $141 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**





Book Bundle #4

Lives That Changed the Story: Memoir & True History

Diana World: An Obsession - Edward White

Face in the Mirror: a Surgeon, a Patient, and the Remarkable Story of the First Face Transplant at Mayo Clinic - Jack El-Hai

FDR Drive - James Comey

The Body Digital: A Brief History of Humans and Machines from Cuckoo Clocks to ChatGPT - Vanessa Chang

The Life of Singleton: From Boyz N The Hood to Snowfall -0 Thomas Golianopoulos





Donated by Seminar Co-Op