Illinois Leadership Seminars' Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Total Value: $122
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Starting bid
Total Value: $154
Starting bid
Total Value: $225
Starting bid
Total Value: $144
Donated by Chicago School of Shoemaking.
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Total Value: $340 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Donated by Natalie Garling.
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Total Value: $120
Donated by The Book Cellar
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Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $120
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
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Total Value: $600 Donated by Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
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Total Value: $150 Donated by Roscoe Village Bikes.
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Total Value: $140 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Starting bid
Total Value: $102
6 General Admission Passes
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Total Value: $110
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Total Value - $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $103
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Total Value: $100
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Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Total Value: $149
Donated by Chicago Hot Yoga
Starting bid
Total Value: 152
Starting bid
Total Value: $110
Starting bid
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Total Value : $137 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #1
Modern Book Club Classics
My Dear You - Rachel Khong
Run for the Hills - Kevin WIlson
Some Bright Nowhere - Ann Packer
The Elements - John Boyne
The Road Between Us - Bindu Suresh
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $148 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #2
Matters of the Heart: Stories of Love, Loss, and Becoming
A Drop in the Ocean - Lea Taranto
Akiko's Quiet Happiness - Jan-Philipp Sendker
Gingko Season - Naomi Xu Elegant
Notes on Heart-Break - Annie Lord
Some Bright Nowhere - Ann Packer
The Great Disillusionment of Nick and Jay - Ryan Douglass
Time After Time -Mikki Daughtry
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
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Total Value : $132 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #3
Voices That Matter: Identity, Power, and Perspective
Prisons Must Fall - Mariame Kaba, Jane Ball
The Amazing Generation - Jonathan Haidt, Catherine Price
The Freedom Seeker - Ruchira Gupta
The Great Disillusionment of Nick and Jay - Ryan Douglass
The Lilac People - Milo Todd
Words for My Comrades: A Political History of Tupac Shakur - Dean Van Nguyen
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
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Total Value : $141 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #4
Lives That Changed the Story: Memoir & True History
Diana World: An Obsession - Edward White
Face in the Mirror: a Surgeon, a Patient, and the Remarkable Story of the First Face Transplant at Mayo Clinic - Jack El-Hai
FDR Drive - James Comey
The Body Digital: A Brief History of Humans and Machines from Cuckoo Clocks to ChatGPT - Vanessa Chang
The Life of Singleton: From Boyz N The Hood to Snowfall -0 Thomas Golianopoulos
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $136 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #5
Lives That Changed the Story: Memoir & True History
Bad Creek - Peyton June
Darkrooms - Rebecca Hannigan
Night in the City - Michael McGarrity
Smoke and Embers - John Lawton
Wild Animal - Joel Dicker
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
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Total Value : $111 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #6
Shadows of History: Secrets, War, and Mystery
Butch Cassidy: The Lost Years - William W Johnstone
Smoke and Embers - John Lawton
The Winter Warriors - Olivier Norek
When It's Darkness on the Delta: How America's Richest Soil Became It's Poorest Land - W Ralph Eubanks
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $137 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #7
Across Borders: Global & LIterary Perspectives
I am Ingrid - Aria Mia Loberti
Jean - Madeleine Dunnigan
Nadezhda in the Dark - Yelena Moskovich
The Cedar Mother - Hetxw'ms Gyetxw (Brett D Huson), Natasha Donovan
The Lost Queen - Aimee Phan
What Boys Learn - Andromeda Romano-Lax
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
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Total Value : $198 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #8
Slow Living & Deep Thought: Nature, Memory, and Reflection
All We Are Given We Cannot Hold - Robert Fanning
Before the Storm Takes it Away - Gaylord Brewer
Experiencing God: 36 Ways According to Saint Francis of Assisi - Jon M Sweeney
Gathered: On Foraging, Feasting, and the Seasonal Life
Gabrielle Cerberville
The Allure of Going Solo - Karen Babine
The Great Disillusionment of Nick and Jay - Ryan Douglass
The Vinyl Diaries - Pete Crighton
Where the Rivers Merge - Mary Alice Monroe
Widows and Orphans - Kate Hilton and Elizabeth Renzetti
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $125 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #9
High Performance: Mindset, Success, and Human Potential
Ballistic: The New Science of Injury-Free Athletic Performance - Henry Abbott
Home Schooled - Stefan Merrill Block
The Activator Advantage: What Today's Rainmakers Do Differently - Matthew Dixon, Rory Channer, Karen Freeman, Ted McKenna
The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passion - Candace Parker
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $117 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #10
The Big Picture: Systems, Society, and Human Change
A Domestic Animal - Francis King
Forgotten Souls: The Search for the Lost Tuskegee Airmen - Cheryl W Thompson
Shop Girls - Jessica Anya Blau
The Education of Kia Greer - Alanna Bennett
The Second Chance of Darius Logan - David F Walker
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $95 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #11
Becoming Ourselves: Identity, Growth, and Reinvention
Float: Volume 1 - Kate Marchant
Gender-Queer Menopause: Navigating Menopause for Trans, Gender-Noncomforming, Genderfluid, and Other Queer-Bodied Folx - Lasara Firefox Allen, MSW
Miya Wears Orange - Wanda John-Kehewin, Erika Rodriguez Medina
The Free State of Jax - Jennifer A Nielsen
Your Final Moments - Jay Coles
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $109 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #13
Imagination Library: Humor & Comics
Blurmp: A Blurmp in Time - Jim Benton
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga [Partial Preview] - Dav Pilkey
Grind: An Ode to Skateboarding -Carole Boston Weatherford
Hulk Teach - Jeffrey Brown
Little Big Man. -Varian Johnson
My Name is Benny: Volume 1 - Sokomin
Sidekicks: Thick as Theives - Dan Santat
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $124 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #14
Young Adult Spotlight: Risk, Heart, and Adventure
George Falls Through Time - Ryan Collett
Kokun - Nahoko Uehashi
The Last Resort: The Claiming - Jasmine Warga
The Second Chance of Darius Logan - David F Walker
Weilders of Floods & Flames - Didi Anofienem
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value : $98 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Book Bundle #15
Strang & Unsettling: Dark Fiction Collection
Hollow - Celina Myers
Man Hating Psycho - Iphgenia Baal
Symphony of Monsters - Marc Levy
Very Dangerous Things - Lauren Munoz
Donated by Seminar Co-Op
Starting bid
Total Value: $225
Starting bid
Total Value: $179
Donated by Chicago Executive Flight School
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Total Value: $100 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Donated by Becca Fraedrich
Starting bid
Total Value: $250 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Donated by Becca Fraedrich
Starting bid
Total Value: $200 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Donated by Paige Hansen
Starting bid
Total Value: $200 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Starting bid
Total Value: $360
Donated by Natalie Garling
Starting bid
Total Value: $125 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**
Donated by Natalie Garling
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