Hosted by

Illinois Leadership Seminars

About this event

Sales closed

Illinois Leadership Seminars' Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1800 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657, USA

1 - Explore the 'Burbs
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: $122

  • $52 Gift Card for Oak Brook Seasons 52
  • Enchanted Castle
    • $40 in Games
    • Large 16" Pizza
    • Pitcher of Soft Drink
2 - Live or Virtual Wine Tasting #1 item
2 - Live or Virtual Wine Tasting #1
$80

Starting bid

Total Value: $250 Donated by Wines for Humanity.
3 - No Party Like a Chicago Party
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $154

  • Dry Bar
    • Gift Certificate for One Blowout including One Deep Conditioning Treatment
  • Chicago Boat Party
    • $80 Gift Certificate
4- Randolph Steet Market
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $225

  • 3 Season Passes
5 - 2 Shoepons for Leather Working 101
$45

Starting bid

Total Value: $144

Donated by Chicago School of Shoemaking.

6 - Kate Spade Basket item
6 - Kate Spade Basket
$100

Starting bid

Total Value: $340 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**

  • Wristlet
  • Desk Organizer
  • Pencil Set
  • Earrings
  • Pens
  • Notepads

Donated by Natalie Garling.

7 - One Free Glass of Wine per Month for a Year!
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $120


Donated by The Book Cellar

8 - Drink and Go Wild!
$30

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

  • Wildberry
    • $50 Gift Card
  • Church Street Brewing Company
    • $25 Gift Card
    • Bag of Swag
9 - One Free Cup of Drip Coffee a Week for a Year
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $120

  • The Book Cellar
    • One Free 12oz Cup of Drip Coffee per Week for a Year


10 - The Great Escape Room Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

11 - Live or Virtual Wine Tasting #2 item
11 - Live or Virtual Wine Tasting #2
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $250 Donated by Wines for Humanity.
12 - Synesthesia Song Art Commission item
12 - Synesthesia Song Art Commission item
12 - Synesthesia Song Art Commission
$55

Starting bid

Total Value: $150 The artist has synesthesia, meaning they can see sound. They use this to create paintings based on what they see while listening to songs, and accompany each piece with a detailed breakdown of which aspects of the painting go with each part of the song. Donated by Mik Scherb.
13 - 2 Seats to Chicago Symphony Orchestra item
13 - 2 Seats to Chicago Symphony Orchestra
$100

Starting bid

Total Value: $600 Donated by Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

14 - Gift Certificate for One Basic Tune Up + Shirt item
14 - Gift Certificate for One Basic Tune Up + Shirt
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $150 Donated by Roscoe Village Bikes.

15 - Architecture Inspiration
$40

Starting bid

Total Value: $140 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**

  • Chicago Architecture Center
    • 4 Walking Tour Passes #2
  • Let's Get Artsy Basket - Donated by Natalie Garling
    • Journals
    • Sketch Books
    • Coloring Book
    • Pencils
    • Pens
    • Color Pencils
16 - The Morton Arboretum
$30

Starting bid

Total Value: $102


6 General Admission Passes

17 - Be A Sweetie Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: $110

  • Sweet Mandy B's
    • $25 Gift Card
  • Underground Donut Tour
    • 50% Off the Chicago Tour
  • Women & Children First
    • $50 Gift Card
18 - Wine Tasting for up to 6 - Lynfred Winery
$30

Starting bid

Total Value - $100

19 - Experience Chicago
$30

Starting bid

Total Value: $103

  • Neighborly
    • $40 Gift Card
    • Chicago Neighborhood Guide
    • Chicago Things Tote
  • Lou Malnati's
    • $25 Gift Card
20 - Dance Rehearsal Space Rental - Emergence Dance Theatre
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

  • Rehearsal Space for 3 Hours
21 - 4 Club Level Chicago Fire Tickets
$120

Starting bid

Total Value: $400

  • 4 Club Level Tickets to 1 Chicago Fire FC Home Match
22 - 10 Class Pass - The Barre Code
$60

Starting bid

Total Value: $300

23 - 1 Month Unlimited Hot Yoga
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: $149


Donated by Chicago Hot Yoga

24 - Get A Grip Trapeze - 2 Class Vouchers
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: 152

25 - John Hancock - 2 Adult Sip, Tilt, and View Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: $110

26 - Shopping Party and $150 Gift Card - The Denim Lounge
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: $150


  • Shopping Party for up to 15 People
  • 6 Attendees Minimum Required to Redeem Gift Card
27 - Modern Book Club Classics
$45

Starting bid

Total Value : $137 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #1

Modern Book Club Classics

My Dear You - Rachel Khong

Run for the Hills - Kevin WIlson

Some Bright Nowhere - Ann Packer

The Elements - John Boyne

The Road Between Us - Bindu Suresh


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

28 - Matters of the Heart: Stories of Love, Loss, and....
$30

Starting bid

Total Value : $148 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #2

Matters of the Heart: Stories of Love, Loss, and Becoming

A Drop in the Ocean - Lea Taranto

Akiko's Quiet Happiness - Jan-Philipp Sendker

Gingko Season - Naomi Xu Elegant

Notes on Heart-Break - Annie Lord

Some Bright Nowhere - Ann Packer

The Great Disillusionment of Nick and Jay - Ryan Douglass

Time After Time -Mikki Daughtry


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

29 - Voices That Matter: Identity, Power, and Perspective
$45

Starting bid

Total Value : $132 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #3

Voices That Matter: Identity, Power, and Perspective

Prisons Must Fall - Mariame Kaba, Jane Ball

The Amazing Generation - Jonathan Haidt, Catherine Price

The Freedom Seeker - Ruchira Gupta

The Great Disillusionment of Nick and Jay - Ryan Douglass

The Lilac People - Milo Todd

Words for My Comrades: A Political History of Tupac Shakur - Dean Van Nguyen


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

30 - Lives That Changed the Story: Memoir & True History
$35

Starting bid

Total Value : $141 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #4

Lives That Changed the Story: Memoir & True History

Diana World: An Obsession - Edward White

Face in the Mirror: a Surgeon, a Patient, and the Remarkable Story of the First Face Transplant at Mayo Clinic - Jack El-Hai

FDR Drive - James Comey

The Body Digital: A Brief History of Humans and Machines from Cuckoo Clocks to ChatGPT - Vanessa Chang

The Life of Singleton: From Boyz N The Hood to Snowfall -0 Thomas Golianopoulos


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

31 - Unputdownable: Crime, Thrills & Dark Obsession
$35

Starting bid

Total Value : $136 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #5

Lives That Changed the Story: Memoir & True History

Bad Creek - Peyton June

Darkrooms - Rebecca Hannigan

Night in the City - Michael McGarrity

Smoke and Embers - John Lawton

Wild Animal - Joel Dicker


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

32 - Shadows of History: Secrets, War, and Mystery
$35

Starting bid

Total Value : $111 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #6

Shadows of History: Secrets, War, and Mystery

Butch Cassidy: The Lost Years - William W Johnstone

Smoke and Embers - John Lawton

The Winter Warriors - Olivier Norek

When It's Darkness on the Delta: How America's Richest Soil Became It's Poorest Land - W Ralph Eubanks


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

33 - Across Borders: Global & LIterary Perspectives
$40

Starting bid

Total Value : $137 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #7

Across Borders: Global & LIterary Perspectives

I am Ingrid - Aria Mia Loberti

Jean - Madeleine Dunnigan

Nadezhda in the Dark - Yelena Moskovich

The Cedar Mother - Hetxw'ms Gyetxw (Brett D Huson), Natasha Donovan

The Lost Queen - Aimee Phan

What Boys Learn - Andromeda Romano-Lax


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

34 - Slow Living & Deep Thought: Nature, Memory, and Reflect
$35

Starting bid

Total Value : $198 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #8

Slow Living & Deep Thought: Nature, Memory, and Reflection

All We Are Given We Cannot Hold - Robert Fanning

Before the Storm Takes it Away - Gaylord Brewer

Experiencing God: 36 Ways According to Saint Francis of Assisi - Jon M Sweeney

Gathered: On Foraging, Feasting, and the Seasonal Life

Gabrielle Cerberville

The Allure of Going Solo - Karen Babine

The Great Disillusionment of Nick and Jay - Ryan Douglass

The Vinyl Diaries - Pete Crighton

Where the Rivers Merge - Mary Alice Monroe

Widows and Orphans - Kate Hilton and Elizabeth Renzetti


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

35 - High Performance: Mindset, Success, and Human Potential
$25

Starting bid

Total Value : $125 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #9

High Performance: Mindset, Success, and Human Potential

Ballistic: The New Science of Injury-Free Athletic Performance - Henry Abbott

Home Schooled - Stefan Merrill Block

The Activator Advantage: What Today's Rainmakers Do Differently - Matthew Dixon, Rory Channer, Karen Freeman, Ted McKenna

The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passion - Candace Parker


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

36 - The Big Picture: Systems, Society, and Human Change
$25

Starting bid

Total Value : $117 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #10

The Big Picture: Systems, Society, and Human Change

A Domestic Animal - Francis King

Forgotten Souls: The Search for the Lost Tuskegee Airmen - Cheryl W Thompson

Shop Girls - Jessica Anya Blau

The Education of Kia Greer - Alanna Bennett

The Second Chance of Darius Logan - David F Walker


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

37 - Becoming Ourselves: Identity, Growth, and Reinvention
$30

Starting bid

Total Value : $95 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #11

Becoming Ourselves: Identity, Growth, and Reinvention

Float: Volume 1 - Kate Marchant

Gender-Queer Menopause: Navigating Menopause for Trans, Gender-Noncomforming, Genderfluid, and Other Queer-Bodied Folx - Lasara Firefox Allen, MSW

Miya Wears Orange - Wanda John-Kehewin, Erika Rodriguez Medina

The Free State of Jax - Jennifer A Nielsen

Your Final Moments - Jay Coles


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

39 - Imagination Library: Humor & Comics
$20

Starting bid

Total Value : $109 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #13

Imagination Library: Humor & Comics

Blurmp: A Blurmp in Time - Jim Benton

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Manga [Partial Preview] - Dav Pilkey

Grind: An Ode to Skateboarding -Carole Boston Weatherford

Hulk Teach - Jeffrey Brown

Little Big Man. -Varian Johnson

My Name is Benny: Volume 1 - Sokomin

Sidekicks: Thick as Theives - Dan Santat


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

40 - Young Adult Spotlight: Risk, Heart, and Adventure
$25

Starting bid

Total Value : $124 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #14

Young Adult Spotlight: Risk, Heart, and Adventure

George Falls Through Time - Ryan Collett

Kokun - Nahoko Uehashi

The Last Resort: The Claiming - Jasmine Warga

The Second Chance of Darius Logan - David F Walker

Weilders of Floods & Flames - Didi Anofienem


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

41 - Strang & Unsettling: Dark Fiction Collection
$30

Starting bid

Total Value : $98 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Book Bundle #15

Strang & Unsettling: Dark Fiction Collection

Hollow - Celina Myers

Man Hating Psycho - Iphgenia Baal

Symphony of Monsters - Marc Levy

Very Dangerous Things - Lauren Munoz


Donated by Seminar Co-Op

42 - Self Defense Class Voucher - Thousand Waves
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $225

43 - Gift Certificate for Free Flight Lesson
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $179


Donated by Chicago Executive Flight School

44 - Sip and Snack - Wine and Girl Scout Cookies Basket
$30

Starting bid

Total Value: $100 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Donated by Becca Fraedrich

45 - Definitely Not Smut Book Bundle (All Signed!)
$75

Starting bid

Total Value: $250 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Donated by Becca Fraedrich

46 - Chicago Dogs Bundle - 4 In-field Tickets + Merch
$60

Starting bid

Total Value: $200 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**


Donated by Paige Hansen

47 - Treat Yo Self Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Total Value: $200 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**

  • Riverside Chocolate Factory - Donated by Paige Hansen
    • Basket of their best sellers
  • Rose All Day Basket - Donated by Natalie Garling
    • 3 Bottles of Rose - Whispering Angel, Hampton Wine, and Mirval
48 - 4 Platinum Box Tickets to 1 White Sox Game + Jersey
$90

Starting bid

Total Value: $360

  • Excludes Opening Day and Cubs games

Donated by Natalie Garling

49 - Drinks with the Girls....Scouts! - Wine/Cookie Pairings
$40

Starting bid

Total Value: $125 **Pick Up or Local Drop Off Only**

  • Samoa + Riesling
  • Thin Mint + Decoy Cab Sav
  • Tagalong + Conundrum Red Blend
  • Do Si Do + Chardonnay
  • Trefoil + CH White Sangria

Donated by Natalie Garling

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