Illinois Professional Emergency Management Association's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until March 30
Membership to the Illinois Professional Emergency Management Association (IPEMA) includes discounted access to specific events, and access to all activities conducted by IPEMA. All members shall also be eligible to cast a representative vote in Association elections and other voting matters identified in the bylaws.
Valid until March 30
*Need-based financial assistance may be available upon request and approval by the board.
Membership to the Illinois Professional Emergency Management Association (IPEMA) includes discounted access to specific events, and access to all activities conducted by IPEMA. All members shall also be eligible to cast a representative vote in Association elections and other voting matters identified in the bylaws.
Valid until March 30
Please enter the total amount to be charged based on the Board's provided information.
A Bulk Membership offers a discounted rate for individuals who are members of another professional organization. Groups of 5+ from the same organization can apply for this membership. The organization applying will be invoiced for the payment.
Valid until March 30
Please enter the total amount to be charged based on the Board's provided information.
A Private-Sector / Corporate Partnership offers an opportunity for Private-Sector / Corporate Partners to engage in meaningful dialogue with our members and community. This partnership entails invitation to: all general member meetings, discounted access to member events, discounted sponsorship opportunities, and participation as a non-voting advisory role within IPEMA discussions and committees.
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