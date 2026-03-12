IRID's Yearly Memberships (Sept 1 - August 31, 2027)

Offered by
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
IRID 1-Year Voting Membership: Eligible if you’re a Certified or Associate RID member. Submit RID #; voting starts after status confirmed (may take 1 week). Other benefits start immediately.
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
Ally Members support IRID’s mission but are not RID voting members. Includes Deaf community, non-RID interpreters, and others. Enjoy all benefits except voting on IRID business.
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
IRID Student Membership: For Interpreter Training Program students. Provide enrollment info or valid college e-mail address; confirmation may take 1 week. Students get all benefits but cannot vote on IRID business.
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
Organizational Members support IRID’s mission but aren’t RID voting members. Includes Deaf community, non-RID interpreters & others. All benefits apply, except voting on IRID business.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!