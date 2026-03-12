Registry Of Interpreters For The Deaf

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Registry Of Interpreters For The Deaf

IRID's Yearly Memberships (Sept 1 - August 31, 2027)

RID/IRID Dual Member: Voting
$35

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

IRID 1-Year Voting Membership: Eligible if you’re a Certified or Associate RID member. Submit RID #; voting starts after status confirmed (may take 1 week). Other benefits start immediately.

IRID Only/Ally: Non-Voting
$40

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

Ally Members support IRID’s mission but are not RID voting members. Includes Deaf community, non-RID interpreters, and others. Enjoy all benefits except voting on IRID business.

Student: Non-Voting
$15

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

IRID Student Membership: For Interpreter Training Program students. Provide enrollment info or valid college e-mail address; confirmation may take 1 week. Students get all benefits but cannot vote on IRID business.

Organizational: Non-Voting
$50

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

Organizational Members support IRID’s mission but aren’t RID voting members. Includes Deaf community, non-RID interpreters & others. All benefits apply, except voting on IRID business.

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