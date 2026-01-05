Illinois State Coalition Meeting - We Are One!

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Collinsville, IL 62234, USA Double Tree By Hilton
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Activities include: Friday night meet and greet, state meeting, Social Justice Panel. Saturday: Purple and White Luncheon, Saturday night Purple Sneaker Ball Gala, Sunday: Ecumenical Service and Breakfast.
Luncheon and Section Chartering Ceremonies (member only price).
Luncheon and Sections Chartering Ceremonies - Non member Price
Member only price - Enjoy dinner, recognitions, and a night full of fun and entertainment.
Enjoy dinner, recognitions, and a night full of fun and entertainment.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Activities include: Friday night meet and greet, state meeting, Social Justice Panel. Saturday: Purple and White Luncheon, Saturday night Purple Sneaker Ball Gala. Sunday: Ecumenical Service and Breakfast.
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