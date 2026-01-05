NCNW Illinois State Coalition

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NCNW Illinois State Coalition

About this event

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Illinois State Coalition Meeting - We Are One!

1000 Eastport Plaza Dr

Collinsville, IL 62234, USA Double Tree By Hilton

Add a donation for NCNW Illinois State Coalition

$

Meeting Registration
$325

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Activities include: Friday night meet and greet, state meeting, Social Justice Panel. Saturday: Purple and White Luncheon, Saturday night Purple Sneaker Ball Gala, Sunday: Ecumenical Service and Breakfast.

Purple and White Luncheon Only
$75

Luncheon and Section Chartering Ceremonies (member only price).

Purple and White Luncheon Only
$85

Luncheon and Sections Chartering Ceremonies - Non member Price

Purple and White Sneaker Ball
$85

Member only price - Enjoy dinner, recognitions, and a night full of fun and entertainment.

Purple and White Sneaker Ball
$100

Enjoy dinner, recognitions, and a night full of fun and entertainment.

Collegiate Registration - Section Members Only
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Activities include: Friday night meet and greet, state meeting, Social Justice Panel. Saturday: Purple and White Luncheon, Saturday night Purple Sneaker Ball Gala. Sunday: Ecumenical Service and Breakfast.

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