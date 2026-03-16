Hosted by

The Archer Group

About this event

Illuminate 2026 Silent Auction

$50 Gift Card - #1 item
$50 Gift Card - #1
$20

Starting bid

Ivy Nails is a full service nail salon located at
9771 East Iliff Avenue
Denver, CO 80231


Value of Item: $50

$50 Gift Card - #2 item
$50 Gift Card - #2
$20

Starting bid

Ivy Nails is a full service nail salon located at
9771 East Iliff Avenue
Denver, CO 80231


Value of Item: $50

$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in South Glenn item
$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in South Glenn
$20

Starting bid

At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space, and experience has been carefully crafted with one goal in mind—exceptional care. From our most indulgent treatments right down to our reflexology sandals, every part of the Woodhouse experience is designed to help you feel your best from the inside out.


Woodhouse Spa - Streets at South Glenn

6955 South York St #400, Centennial, CO 80122


Value of Item: $50

$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in Castle Pines item
$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in Castle Pines
$20

Starting bid

At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space, and experience has been carefully crafted with one goal in mind—exceptional care. From our most indulgent treatments right down to our reflexology sandals, every part of the Woodhouse experience is designed to help you feel your best from the inside out.


Woodhouse Spa - Castle Pines

880 West Happy Canyon Rd Ste 130, Castle Pines, CO 80108


Value of Item: $50

Night Out with Denver Film item
Night Out with Denver Film
$25

Starting bid

A Night Out with Denver Film includes 2 tickets for a movie of your choice, a large popcorn and two large sodas.


Sie Film Center is located at

2510 East Colfax, Denver, CO 80206


Valid for year-round Regular Screenings up to

$18 and Film Festivals including CinemaQ, Colorado Dragon Boat Film Fest, Women+Film, & National Theater Live. Not redeemable for cash. Not valid for the Denver Film Festival. Visit Denverfilm.org to view full showtime lineup.


Value of Item: $65

$200 Cottage Care Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

This certificate is good for $200 off house cleaning services providing by Cottage Care. Check out the Cottage Care website to make sure your home is in a serviceable area: www.cottagecare.com.


Value of Item: $200

Full Highlight and Haircut Service at Denver Hair item
Full Highlight and Haircut Service at Denver Hair
$100

Starting bid

A full highlight and haircut service is a complete transformation that combines dimensional colour with a tailored cut to refresh the entire look.


Denver Hair is located at

4340 East Kentucky Ave, Suite 129

Glendale, CO 80246


Value of Item: $230

Two Tickets to a Denver Summit FC 2026 Home Game item
Two Tickets to a Denver Summit FC 2026 Home Game
$50

Starting bid

Valid for two (2) general admission ticket. Subject to availability. To redeem, please reach out two weeks prior to match date. If you cannot attend a 2026 game, please reach out to Summit FC to see if you are able to use this gift certificate for 2027. While not guaranteed, this could be a possibility.


Value of Item: $100

Gift Cert/Card (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Gift Cert/Card (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Value of Item:

Gift Cert/Card (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Gift Cert/Card (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Value of Item:

MUST BE PRESENT ITEM
$50

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Value of Item:

Twist and Shout Gift Pack with Gift Card item
Twist and Shout Gift Pack with Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


This Twist and Shout Gift Pack includes a $50 gift card to the store, a large Twist and Shout Pride T-shirt, and assorted other goodies.

For information on the store: https://twistandshout.com/

60-Minute Customized Facial by Haus of Bri item
60-Minute Customized Facial by Haus of Bri
$40

Starting bid

A customized 60-minute facial that includes a double cleanse, exfoliation, mask, facial massage, hydration and SPF - designed to leave your skin clean, calm, and glowing.


Tickets to Opera Colorado's Madama Butterfly item
Tickets to Opera Colorado's Madama Butterfly
$150

Starting bid

Two vouchers redeemable for price class II tickets to a performance of Opera Colorado's Madama Butterfly on May 5th or May 8th.


For more information on the opera: https://www.operacolorado.org/event/butterfly/

Two Tickets to AFI at the Filmore item
Two Tickets to AFI at the Filmore
$50

Starting bid

Two general admission tickets to see A Fire Inside at the Fillmore on October 31, 2025.

Photography Session with Maddeline Dawn Photography item
Photography Session with Maddeline Dawn Photography
$250

Starting bid

Celebrate the people and moments that make your story unique and sparkle! This photography session captures real smiles, hugs, and everyday magic—perfect for families, couples, or lifestyle portraits. Travel is included from Castle Rock to Fort Collins, and the session comes with a personal online gallery of professionally edited images you’ll hold close for years. You are guaranteed 15 edited photos and can include up to 6 people and 3 pets in the photo shoot!

For examples of her work, visit Instagram: @maddelinedawn

“Lilies” item
“Lilies”
$25

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Photograph by Reid Shay
Lily pads in Nymph Lake, Rocky Mountain Park, Colorado.


8x8 on DuraPlaqu.

For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com

“Thistle” item
“Thistle”
$25

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Photograph by Reid Shay
A thistle plant in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.


8x8 on DuraPlaqu.

For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com

“Pin Cushion” item
“Pin Cushion”
$25

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Photograph by Reid Shay
Moss campion on the tundra in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.


8x8 on DuraPlaqu.

For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com

“Magnolia Proper & Magnolia Improper” item
“Magnolia Proper & Magnolia Improper” item
“Magnolia Proper & Magnolia Improper”
$200

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Photographs by Reid Shay
Two magnolias on the same tree in City Park, New Orleans. One in its splendor, looking dignified. The other is past its prime, falling apart with ants visiting. Still, both are beautiful and represent life and time. Next year there will be more blossoms and the tree will be renewed.


Only parts of the photos are show here. Each photo is 16x20 on DuraPlaqu.

For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com

12 Photographic Prints - Various item
12 Photographic Prints - Various
$25

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Photographs by Reid Shay
12 photographic prints from Reid Shay's collection.


Each print is 11x14. They are unframed.

For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com

4 General Admission Tickets to the Denver Zoo item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Denver Zoo
$30

Starting bid

As one of Colorado’s most vital cultural cornerstones, Denver Zoo is dedicated to providing the communities we serve with an intimate, inspiring and informative first-hand encounter with the wonders of nature.

These tickets are good until 12/31/2025.

For more information: denverzoo.org

4 General Admission Tickets to the Denver Art Museum item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Denver Art Museum
$35

Starting bid

Denver Art Museum

Our mission is to enrich the lives of present and future generations through the acquisition, presentation, and preservation of works of art, supported by exemplary scholarship and public programs related to both its permanent collections and to temporary exhibitions presented by the museum.

For more information: denverartmuseum.org

Two "Admit Two Passes" to Comedy Works (#1) item
Two "Admit Two Passes" to Comedy Works (#1)
$20

Starting bid

"Admit Two Passes" are valid on nights that passes are allowed. You will receive two of these passes in this package, which will cover four people. They are not valid for special events. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on an eligible Sundays through Thursdays and $44 on eligible Fridays and Saturdays. If an eligible show is selling for more than base price, they will collect on the balance at the box office. Reservations are required. There is a two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID unless noted otherwise. Passes are good for shows at Downtown and Landmark locations. Passes expire on 09/09/2026.


For more information: https://comedyworks.com

Two "Admit Two Passes" to Comedy Works (# 2) item
Two "Admit Two Passes" to Comedy Works (# 2)
$20

Starting bid

"Admit Two Passes" are valid on nights that passes are allowed. You will receive two of these passes in this package, which will cover four people. They are not valid for special events. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on an eligible Sundays through Thursdays and $44 on eligible Fridays and Saturdays. If an eligible show is selling for more than base price, they will collect on the balance at the box office. Reservations are required. There is a two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID unless noted otherwise. Passes are good for shows at Downtown and Landmark locations. Passes expire on 09/09/2026.


For more information: https://comedyworks.com

Two "Admit Two Passes" to Comedy Works (# 3) item
Two "Admit Two Passes" to Comedy Works (# 3)
$20

Starting bid

"Admit Two Passes" are valid on nights that passes are allowed. You will receive two of these passes in this package, which will cover four people. They are not valid for special events. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on an eligible Sundays through Thursdays and $44 on eligible Fridays and Saturdays. If an eligible show is selling for more than base price, they will collect on the balance at the box office. Reservations are required. There is a two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID unless noted otherwise. Passes are good for shows at Downtown and Landmark locations. Passes expire on 09/09/2026.


For more information: https://comedyworks.com

$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in South Glenn item
$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in South Glenn
$25

Starting bid

At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space, and experience has been carefully crafted with one goal in mind—exceptional care. From our most indulgent treatments right down to our reflexology sandals, every part of the Woodhouse experience is designed to help you feel your best from the inside out.


For more information on the spa: Southglenn.woodhousespas.com

This $50 gift card is good for the Woodhouse Spa in South Glenn (Woodhouse Spa - Streets at SouthGlenn, 6955 South York St #400, Centennial, CO 80122)

$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in Castle Pines item
$50 Gift Card for Woodhouse Spa in Castle Pines
$25

Starting bid

At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space, and experience has been carefully crafted with one goal in mind—exceptional care. From our most indulgent treatments right down to our reflexology sandals, every part of the Woodhouse experience is designed to help you feel your best from the inside out.


For more information on the spa: https://locations.woodhousespas.com/dir/co/castle-pines/880-west-happy-canyon-rd

This $50 gift card is good for the Woodhouse Spa in Castle Pines (Woodhouse Spa - Castle Pines
880 West Happy Canyon Rd Ste 130, Castle Pines, CO 80108)

60-Minute Massage at Elements Massage item
60-Minute Massage at Elements Massage
$60

Starting bid

This 60-minute massage is good at any Elements Massage location.


The gift card was donated by Jay Peppin, owner of the Tower and Hampden and Piney Creek locations.


*Tip not Included*

For information on locations: elementsmassage.com

Admission for Two to MileHi Con & Friday Night Gala Tickets item
Admission for Two to MileHi Con & Friday Night Gala Tickets
$80

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for two full weekend passes to the MileHiCon 57 and admission to the Friday night Gala. The event will be held October 31st-November 2nd at the Hyatt Regency Aurora.

MileHiCon (milehicon.org) is Denver's oldest and best literary Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror convention. This year's guests of honor are authors Wen Spencer and Gail Carriger, Magic The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons artist Crystal Sully, and beloved local author Shannon Lawrence as toastmaster. In addition to a jam packed three days of panels, gaming, art show, vending, and author's row of local authors, this ticket includes access to the "Black Tie and Tails" Gala Friday October 31st. Bring your best interpretation of fanciful dress for drinks, snacks, dancing, and more!

Five Tickets to the Denver Film Festival item
Five Tickets to the Denver Film Festival
$45

Starting bid

Five (5) ticket vouchers to be used towards regular priced screenings or panels during Denver Film Festival 48

*Redeem before or on 10/15/2025 for best availability.

Ticket Holders must reserve individual tickets in advance with our Operations Director. Not redeemable for cash. Screening selection subject to availability. Not valid for Red Carpet or Special Presentations. Denver Film Festival runs from 10/31 – 11/09.

For more info, go to Denverfilm.org/denverfilmfestival.

Birthday Party Basket item
Birthday Party Basket
$35

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Just add cake!


This bundle includes a handmade quilted table runner with fun dimensional bow detail on a wrapped-present motif in bright green, yellow, and rainbow print fabric. The center of the runner is the perfect spot to display a birthday cake or showcase a special gift. The basket is also stuffed with fun birthday party essentials - party hats, squawkers, spiral decorations, crepe paper, balloons, and a motorized birthday candle that plays music and dispenses sprinkles! An additional pack of regular candles are also included.

Fall Basket with Young Adult Book item
Fall Basket with Young Adult Book
$35

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


Enjoy this fun basket that includes a young adult book about a fox and the adventures she goes through to survive a long journey with self exploration along the way, a Starbucks cup, a $15 Starbucks gift card, candy, a candle, and a cloth stuffed pumpkin.


For information on the book: https://www.amazon.com/Maroon-Journey-Grace-Danielle-Tasker/dp/B0CLYWP99M/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=SUNP19XXZ4H5&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.T80OhM16hyOsL-zW-2hU9iSPqgzXP8yKxOxk_zWmPZI2uGD8VBsypO7e5Tsiuj8xXS1d0hoF9vcdquj-Tu-_l5_maX_UNVnzAgHoxbFhAdn7paip1tqYj6UioXpKdXfBOb-B6RPMHFxGUHfoyHKm9z6VhT5whk3JdVpTx2qIyco1bPbShICjeD52HHvfKiuCaoNNXimyZP-erCaNenDWew.WXqQNP8c22qfmU9sjdx0wyFdex-HZyvh6RKwjTns2E4&dib_tag=se&keywords=grace+tasker&qid=1755190368&sprefix=grace+tasker%2Caps%2C188&sr=8-1

Sushi Night Basket item
Sushi Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)


All the ingredients sans veggies 🥗 for a family sushi dinner!


This basket includes nori, rice, miso soup mix, green tea, wasabi, pickled ginger, and coconut lollipops. It also includes two bowls, multiple sets of chopsticks, chopstick holders, a sushi rolling mat, and dipping dishes.

Two Tickets to The Happiest Man on Earth item
Two Tickets to The Happiest Man on Earth
$75

Starting bid

This Happiest Man on Earth Ticket Voucher may be redeemed for two (2) tickets to "The Happiest Man on Earth" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs September 19, 2025 to November 2, 2025.

For information on the play: https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-happiest-man-on-earth/

60-Minute Massage with Kegan item
60-Minute Massage with Kegan
$60

Starting bid

This gift certificate is good for a one-hour massage with Kegan at Spine Body Collective.

For more information: spinebodycollective.com

60-Minute Massage with Stella item
60-Minute Massage with Stella
$60

Starting bid

This gift certificate is good for a one-hour massage with Stella at Spine Body Collective.

For more information: spinebodycollective.com

Initial Exam and Chiropractic Adjustment item
Initial Exam and Chiropractic Adjustment
$60

Starting bid

This gift certificate is good for an initial exam and chiropractic adjustment at Spine Body Collective.

For more information: spinebodycollective.com

30-Minute PEMF Treatment item
30-Minute PEMF Treatment
$35

Starting bid

At Spine Body Collective, we’re proud to offer PEMF Therapy—a non-invasive treatment that uses pulsed electromagnetic fields to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and improve overall function. Whether you’re recovering from an injury, dealing with chronic pain, or simply want to boost your wellness, PEMF helps your body heal from the inside out.

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy uses low-frequency, pulsing electromagnetic waves to stimulate your body’s natural healing processes. These pulses penetrate deep into muscles, bones, and tissues to recharge cells, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation at the cellular level.

Think of it as a cellular tune-up—helping your body perform better, recover faster, and feel more balanced..

For more information: spinebodycollective.com

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