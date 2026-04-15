Illusions | Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Three days of dance with the McNeil High School Majestics, open to dancers from kindergarten through 8th grade. Campers in K through 5th grade learn two dances, practice proper stretching, and work through jazz progressions, with snacks and crafts built into the day. Campers in 6th through 8th grade follow the Dance Team Training track, preparing for Majestic and Sapphire auditions with the same choreography and technique focus.
The camp runs Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3, 2026
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at McNeil High School.
Included: Three Full Days camper spot
June 1 through 3, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Value: $130
Ages: Kindergarten through 8th grade
Location: McNeil High School, 5720 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX 78729
Campers bring their own lunch.
Includes a Dance Camp t-shirt and a photo in Majestic attire.
Starting bid
Send your child to Austin International School's French Summer Camp for one week in June 2026. It is a relaxed, immersive week on the AIS campus where children spend their days playing, creating, and discovering French through games, songs, art, and outdoor activities. No prior French experience is needed. Beginners are welcome, and the program is built so every child can join in from the first day.
Austin International School is a trilingual, independent PreK3 through 8th grade school in North Austin, serving families from more than 60 countries. For one lucky family, this auction package opens a door into that world for a week of summer.
Included: One week of French Summer Camp, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Value: $370
Ages: Current 1st through 5th graders
Dates: Winner chooses the week of June 8 or June 15, 2026
Location: 4001 Adelphi Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Open to all families. Enrollment at AIS is not required. Week selection subject to availability.
Starting bid
A night out at one of Austin's most celebrated restaurants. Uchi has been a cornerstone of the city's dining scene for more than two decades, known for chef Tyson Cole's inventive take on Japanese cuisine and a sushi program that has earned national recognition, including a James Beard Award.
Use this $150 gift card toward a tasting menu, a long evening at the sushi bar, or a memorable dinner with someone who appreciates food done well. Equally suited to an anniversary, a milestone birthday, or simply a reason to get out of the kitchen.
Included: $150 gift card to Uchi
Value: $150
Location: Uchi Austin, 801 South Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Reservations recommended. Gift card subject to restaurant's terms of use.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $200 gift card to Spruce Salon a welcoming salon specializing in haircuts and coloring of Aveda products and makeup refreshers.
Starting bid
Achieve your brightest, healthiest smile with this luxury dental care gift basket!
This premium package includes everything you need for a professional-level clean and whitening experience—right from the comfort of your home.
Includes:
✔ GLO Science Pro Power At-Home Whitening Kit – Get a dazzling, professional-grade white smile!
✔ Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush – Advanced technology for a deep, dentist-level clean.
✔ Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Original Floss – Keep your gums and teeth fresh and healthy.
✔ Crest Clean Mint Mouthwash – A refreshing rinse for all-day freshness.
✔ Crest Pro-Health Gum Detoxify Toothpaste – Strengthen your gums and fight plaque.
This smile-transforming gift basket is perfect for anyone looking to brighten their smile and boost their oral health!
Starting bid
With up to $250 worth of McKormick spices and product! Imagine what your next dinner party can look like!
Starting bid
A pair of New Balance 530s, a cult-favorite silhouette that brings Y2K running shoe style into an everyday rotation. The original MR530 paired turn-of-the-millennium aesthetics with the reliability of a high-mileage running shoe. The reintroduced version keeps that performance-minded foundation and layers on a contemporary, everyday look, with a segmented ABZORB midsole and a mesh and synthetic overlay upper built around sweeping curves and angles for a distinctive, high-tech finish.
A versatile pair that moves easily between casual wear, light workouts, and anywhere a comfortable shoe belongs.
Included: One pair of New Balance 530 sneakers (Brand New)
Size: Men's 7.5 / Women's 9
Value: $110
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