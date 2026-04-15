Illusions | Silent Auction

Send your child to Austin International School's French Summer Camp for one week in June 2026. It is a relaxed, immersive week on the AIS campus where children spend their days playing, creating, and discovering French through games, songs, art, and outdoor activities. No prior French experience is needed. Beginners are welcome, and the program is built so every child can join in from the first day.



Austin International School is a trilingual, independent PreK3 through 8th grade school in North Austin, serving families from more than 60 countries. For one lucky family, this auction package opens a door into that world for a week of summer.



Included: One week of French Summer Camp, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Value: $370

Ages: Current 1st through 5th graders

Dates: Winner chooses the week of June 8 or June 15, 2026

Location: 4001 Adelphi Lane, Austin, TX 78727



Open to all families. Enrollment at AIS is not required. Week selection subject to availability.