Hosted by

Islamic Education Institute Of Texas Inc

About this event

Sales closed

ILM Benefit Iftar 2026

1209 Conrad Sauer Dr

Houston, TX 77043, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program for the night.

Children's Program
$30

Montessori Level 1-Grade 4:
Enjoy the children's program, including multiple interactive activities and dinner.

Legacy Tier Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority Reserved group seating near the stage, seats ten people.


Children under 10 must be checked into the childcare program.

Luminary Tier Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority Reserved group seating near the stage, seats ten people.


Children under 10 must be checked into the childcare program.

Inspire Tier Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority Reserved group seating near the stage, seats ten people.


Children under 10 must be checked into the childcare program.

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