ILM Benefit Iftar 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program for the night.
Montessori Level 1-Grade 4:
Enjoy the children's program, including multiple interactive activities and dinner.
Priority Reserved group seating near the stage, seats ten people.
Children under 10 must be checked into the childcare program.
Priority Reserved group seating near the stage, seats ten people.
Children under 10 must be checked into the childcare program.
Priority Reserved group seating near the stage, seats ten people.
Children under 10 must be checked into the childcare program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!