ILTexas Richmond K8 PTO

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ILTexas Richmond K8 PTO

About this event

ILTexas Richmond K-5 Rodeo Disco Dance

1120 FM359

Richmond, TX 77406, USA

Saddle-Up Ticket
$15

If we reach our limit before February 16th, these tickets may not become available.


You are right on time! Get on it & grab your tickets!

Ticket Price starting February 16, 2026 at 12am

Ticket includes

1 Dance Admission

1 meal with a beverage and a sweet treat

Unlimited Music, Dancing, and plenty of photo op areas!

Mutton Bustin' Ticket
$20

If we reach our limit before the day of the Dance-tickets may not become available.


Race to it! Last chance for a ticket!

Price of tickets start on February 21st at 12am.


Ticket includes

1 Dance Admission

Tickets purchased the day of the dance **do not guarantee a meal with a beverage or a sweet treat**

Unlimited Music, Dancing, and plenty of photo op areas!

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