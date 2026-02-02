ILTexas Richmond K-5 Rodeo Disco Dance

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About this event
If we reach our limit before February 16th, these tickets may not become available.
You are right on time! Get on it & grab your tickets!
Ticket Price starting February 16, 2026 at 12am
Ticket includes
1 Dance Admission
1 meal with a beverage and a sweet treat
Unlimited Music, Dancing, and plenty of photo op areas!
If we reach our limit before the day of the Dance-tickets may not become available.
Race to it! Last chance for a ticket!
Price of tickets start on February 21st at 12am.
Ticket includes
1 Dance Admission
Tickets purchased the day of the dance **do not guarantee a meal with a beverage or a sweet treat**
Unlimited Music, Dancing, and plenty of photo op areas!
$
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