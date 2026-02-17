I'm Changing the Narrative's Shop

We all want more joy, but what happens when life kicks you in the gut? How do you maintain hope or look forward to the future? Relentless Joy will show you how to



· reclaim joy when your life feels barren or burdened

· throw off the chains of what you are "supposedto be"

· see God working in surprising ways you may have missed

· identify the unique dream that sets your soul on fire

· serve others and walk in joy for the rest of your life



With gut-level honesty, award-winning storyteller and former national sportscaster Rachel Joy Baribeau shares her own story of changing the narrative of her life from stuck, overwhelmed, and anxious to confident in her identity and joyful in her life's purpose. With the odds stacked against her, Rachel became the first female sportscaster to host on SiriusXM College channels and hosted the very first College Football Playoff National Championship game. She has shared the secrets to her trailblazing journey with over 100,000 fans and students through her live events and her movement, I'm Changing the Narrative.



Relentless Joy is not just another book about how to be happy. Instead, Rachel reveals how to embrace commonly missed opportunities to experience joy and share it with others. No matter your circumstance, you can always change the narrative.



Your story isn't over. The best is yet to come!