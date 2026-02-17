I'm Changing the Narrative's Silent Auction

A weighted blanket to feel like a big warm hug. It has some flaws like all of us (we aren't perfect) but we pick ourselves up and continue on learning from the mistakes along the way. The frays in some of yarn are the unraveling of life sometimes but somehow we overcome that and pick up the pieces. The multiple strands represent that we are not alone. We have others to help us and to make ourselves stronger and know we are loved. | Value $100