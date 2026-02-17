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I'm Changing the Narrative

About this event

Sales closed

I'm Changing the Narrative's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

at the gala before you leave

Gift Certificate to Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery item
Gift Certificate to Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery
$120

Starting bid

Market Value: $300

Mezcal $100 Gift Certificate item
Mezcal $100 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate - Mezcal Spirit of Oaxaca offers traditional Mexican recipes and fine dining in downtown Fernandina

Spray Tan Gift Certificate - Beet Bottoms Organic Tanning item
Spray Tan Gift Certificate - Beet Bottoms Organic Tanning
$20

Starting bid

$60 value - We're your new favorite mobile spray tan! We offer a high quality, organic spray tan to give you a natural glow time after time. That’s right, you won’t be orange!

Kurt Geiger Flower Purse item
Kurt Geiger Flower Purse
$40

Starting bid

Value $150

Beach Bag from Twisted Sister item
Beach Bag from Twisted Sister
$30

Starting bid

Value $150 - includes a notebook (Meet Me in Amelia Island), beach towel, and Scout bag

Gift Bag from Lavender Store item
Gift Bag from Lavender Store
$20

Starting bid

Value $100 - Lotion, Lemon Water Salve, Lip Therapy, Sachet and a $50 Gift Card

Beef Subscription - Canyon Valley Ranch item
Beef Subscription - Canyon Valley Ranch
$50

Starting bid

$230 Value - From our pasture to your table. Monthly Beef Box

Different cuts every month and comes with healthy recipes for each one, making healthy meals at home that much easier and more affordable. https://canyonvalleyprovisions.com/products/monthly-meal-box

Club 14 Fitness Swag Bag item
Club 14 Fitness Swag Bag
$20

Starting bid

$150 Value - 1 month gift certificate for membership, medium t-shirt, sweat towel, key chain, logo sticker, pen, key chain

Club 14 Fitness Swag Bag #2 item
Club 14 Fitness Swag Bag #2
$20

Starting bid

$150 Value - 1 month gift certificate for membership, medium t-shirt, sweat towel, key chain, logo sticker, pen, key chain

Solid Wood Outdoor Handmade Porch Swing item
Solid Wood Outdoor Handmade Porch Swing
$100

Starting bid

Handmade and donated by Robert Carlton | Value: $400 - Handmade Outdoor Porch Swing (does not include chain) Seat is 60" wide + armrest

Spa Gift Bag from Teak and Ivy item
Spa Gift Bag from Teak and Ivy
$40

Starting bid

Value: $280 - Sleeping mask, Powerless Power Liquid, Reed Diffuser, Make Up Bag, Tumbler, Pedicure Patch

Gift Card Nassau Health Food Store item
Gift Card Nassau Health Food Store
$50

Starting bid

Value $280

Zoetry item
Zoetry
$50

Starting bid

$200 Value - $140 facial plus Davines Travel Products (Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum)

Bar Zin item
Bar Zin
$25

Starting bid

$100 Value

Dinner and Bowling item
Dinner and Bowling
$20

Starting bid

One hour of bowling at Duck Pinz, Cafe Karibo $25

Marloru Waterproof Bag + Oak Essentials Facial Products item
Marloru Waterproof Bag + Oak Essentials Facial Products
$20

Starting bid

Pink Striped Marloru Waterproof Bag with 5 Travel Products from Oak Essentials. Value: $100

Island Wellness Club Wellness Day item
Island Wellness Club Wellness Day
$75

Starting bid

Wellness Day from Peel Studio ($250 Value): Luxury Anti-aging Facial with Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna with Himalayan Sea Salt, Compression Therapy Boots, Water Bottle & Eye Cream + $135 Value for Eye Cream

Marloru Bags + Salt Life Gift Card + Paddle and Pint item
Marloru Bags + Salt Life Gift Card + Paddle and Pint
$40

Starting bid

Yellow Marloru Waterproof Bag ($25 Value) + Salt Life $30 Gift Card + Paddle and Pint Kayaking with Paddle Jax Amelia ($60 Value)

Tan Marloru Waterproof Bag + Kodak Pixpro Camera item
Tan Marloru Waterproof Bag + Kodak Pixpro Camera
$30

Starting bid

Camera Value: $149, Bag Value: $25

Cowhide Hobo Purse item
Cowhide Hobo Purse
$30

Starting bid

B&G Designs - Cowhide Hobo with Antique Ivory Ring with Repurposed Belt - Value $85

Large Cowhide Crossbody with Chain item
Large Cowhide Crossbody with Chain
$20

Starting bid

B&G Designs - Large Cowhide Crossbody with Chain - Value $65

Fioretta Genuine Leather Purse item
Fioretta Genuine Leather Purse
$40

Starting bid

Fioretta Genuine Leather Purse Made in Italy - Value: $130

11 North Medi Spa item
11 North Medi Spa
$20

Starting bid

$100 Services - 11 North Medi Spa

Lagniappe item
Lagniappe
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card - The Louisiana French Creole use the term "Lagniappe" to describe something that's "a little something extra," and that's exactly what chef-owner Brian Grimley (moved to NE Florida in 2010) knows it takes to transform a dish from mere food into an experience you never forget.

Mocama item
Mocama
$50

Starting bid

Brewery Tour and Tasting for 5.Hosted by Senior Management - Value $200

Luxe Picnics by Les item
Luxe Picnics by Les
$15

Starting bid

$50 Value - Florida’s first Gourmet Build-A-Box Grazing Bar & Boutique Café, offering a European-style dining experience to enjoy in-house or take to go.  In our boutique café  we serve artisan charcuterie from Europe, imported cheeses from around the world, and hot-pressed European sandwiches—Spanish-style Bocadillos, buttery croissant melts, and Belgian wafflewiches—alongside rich Cuban espressos and indulgent Affogatos. 

Monica Hayes Makeup item
Monica Hayes Makeup
$20

Starting bid

$100 Value - Use this certificate for any spa service(s) of your choice:
Brow and/or Lash Tint
, Facial Waxing (brow, lip, etc)
, Lash Lift/Perm or Brow Lamination
, Lash (classic, hybrid, or volume)
, Makeup Application or Makeup Tutorial Session (*not valid for weddings)
Visit www.monicahayesmakeup.com for all service & pricing
options.

Air Jordan 3 Retro GS Vintage Floral item
Air Jordan 3 Retro GS Vintage Floral item
Air Jordan 3 Retro GS Vintage Floral
$44

Starting bid

Value $173 - Youth Size 6 | women's 7.5/8

Boneyard Beach Photo - Karolina G Photography item
Boneyard Beach Photo - Karolina G Photography item
Boneyard Beach Photo - Karolina G Photography
$20

Starting bid

Boneyard Beach Photo - Karolina G Photography $100 Value

Express Silk Suit - Size Small item
Express Silk Suit - Size Small
$30

Starting bid

Express Silk Suit - Size Small. Value: $128

QB Trainer item
QB Trainer
$40

Starting bid

Ultra Portable Quick Set Up Passing Net | $159 Value

Sharper Image Ice Bath item
Sharper Image Ice Bath
$15

Starting bid

Value $60

Basket 'o Beauty item
Basket 'o Beauty
$30

Starting bid

Various hair products, skin products, facial products, perfume | Value $300

Oak Essentials Beauty Basket item
Oak Essentials Beauty Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value $300

Monkey Barrel Gift Certificate item
Monkey Barrel Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$50 Value

DeCicco's Pizza item
DeCicco's Pizza
$20

Starting bid

Value $100

Leopard Overalls item
Leopard Overalls
$5

Starting bid

$50

Amelia Adventures 2 HR Private Boat Tour item
Amelia Adventures 2 HR Private Boat Tour
$50

Starting bid

$300 Value | Amelia Adventures 2 HR Private Boat Tour exploring Amelia & Cumberland Islands | Come ready to relax and enjoy a memorable time on a Private Nature Tour with Amelia Adventures. You can bring up to 6 guests, food and drinks & all tours include photography. Please see WWW.AMELIAADVENTURES.COM for details about our private boat tours. Meeting times are listed on our website.

Weighted Blanket item
Weighted Blanket
$25

Starting bid

A weighted blanket to feel like a big warm hug. It has some flaws like all of us (we aren't perfect) but we pick ourselves up and continue on learning from the mistakes along the way. The frays in some of yarn are the unraveling of life sometimes but somehow we overcome that and pick up the pieces. The multiple strands represent that we are not alone. We have others to help us and to make ourselves stronger and know we are loved. | Value $100

Harbor Wear item
Harbor Wear
$20

Starting bid

Canvas bag, ball cap, can cooler, magnet, sticker, sunglasses | Value $90

Solid Gel Color Mani item
Solid Gel Color Mani
$15

Starting bid

Solid Gel Color Mani by Rachel Does My Nails

Lott's Furniture item
Lott's Furniture
$10

Starting bid

$100 Certificate

Two Signature IV Drips item
Two Signature IV Drips
$50

Starting bid

A rejuvenating experience designed to replenish, restore, and refresh body & spirit. From Quench Hydration and Wellness | VALUE: $380

The Patio item
The Patio
$5

Starting bid

Nestled in the heart of historic Fernandina Beach, The Patio at 5th and Ash is your go-to bistro for fresh seafood, house-made favorites, and creative cocktails under twinkling lights. Relax on our dog-friendly outdoor patio shaded by majestic oak trees, enjoy live music, and savor casual American fare from brunch through dinner. Gift Card Valued at $50

Gift Bag from Game Changers Running Company item
Gift Bag from Game Changers Running Company
$30

Starting bid

Lululemon yoga mat, running cap, water bottle, running belt | Value: $180

Coastal Cottage item
Coastal Cottage
$10

Starting bid

$200 Design session

Coach Purse + $50 Gift Card item
Coach Purse + $50 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

From Retail Therapy Consignment | Value: $230

AirBnB - 1 mile from beach Fernandina Beach item
AirBnB - 1 mile from beach Fernandina Beach item
AirBnB - 1 mile from beach Fernandina Beach
$300

Starting bid

Home on Fernandina Beach, 3 night rental + complimentary house cleaning, one mile from beach | Value $1200

Garlic Seasoning, Olive Oil, Plate item
Garlic Seasoning, Olive Oil, Plate
$5

Starting bid

Seasons - seasoning and plate

Bracelet Rewired Copper Company + $25 Cotton Ways Gift Card item
Bracelet Rewired Copper Company + $25 Cotton Ways Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

At Rewired Copper Company, we are driven by our passion to create high-quality cuff bracelets forged by hand from salvaged copper. + Cotton Ways $25 gift card, apparel for a cause

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!