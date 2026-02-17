I'm Changing the Narrative's Silent Auction

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at the gala before you leave
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Market Value: $300
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$100 Gift Certificate - Mezcal Spirit of Oaxaca offers traditional Mexican recipes and fine dining in downtown Fernandina
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$60 value - We're your new favorite mobile spray tan! We offer a high quality, organic spray tan to give you a natural glow time after time. That’s right, you won’t be orange!
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Value $150
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Value $150 - includes a notebook (Meet Me in Amelia Island), beach towel, and Scout bag
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Value $100 - Lotion, Lemon Water Salve, Lip Therapy, Sachet and a $50 Gift Card
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$230 Value - From our pasture to your table. Monthly Beef Box
Different cuts every month and comes with healthy recipes for each one, making healthy meals at home that much easier and more affordable. https://canyonvalleyprovisions.com/products/monthly-meal-box
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$150 Value - 1 month gift certificate for membership, medium t-shirt, sweat towel, key chain, logo sticker, pen, key chain
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$150 Value - 1 month gift certificate for membership, medium t-shirt, sweat towel, key chain, logo sticker, pen, key chain
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Handmade and donated by Robert Carlton | Value: $400 - Handmade Outdoor Porch Swing (does not include chain) Seat is 60" wide + armrest
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Value: $280 - Sleeping mask, Powerless Power Liquid, Reed Diffuser, Make Up Bag, Tumbler, Pedicure Patch
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Value $280
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$200 Value - $140 facial plus Davines Travel Products (Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum)
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$100 Value
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One hour of bowling at Duck Pinz, Cafe Karibo $25
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Pink Striped Marloru Waterproof Bag with 5 Travel Products from Oak Essentials. Value: $100
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Wellness Day from Peel Studio ($250 Value): Luxury Anti-aging Facial with Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna with Himalayan Sea Salt, Compression Therapy Boots, Water Bottle & Eye Cream + $135 Value for Eye Cream
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Yellow Marloru Waterproof Bag ($25 Value) + Salt Life $30 Gift Card + Paddle and Pint Kayaking with Paddle Jax Amelia ($60 Value)
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Camera Value: $149, Bag Value: $25
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B&G Designs - Cowhide Hobo with Antique Ivory Ring with Repurposed Belt - Value $85
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B&G Designs - Large Cowhide Crossbody with Chain - Value $65
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Fioretta Genuine Leather Purse Made in Italy - Value: $130
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$100 Services - 11 North Medi Spa
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$100 Gift Card - The Louisiana French Creole use the term "Lagniappe" to describe something that's "a little something extra," and that's exactly what chef-owner Brian Grimley (moved to NE Florida in 2010) knows it takes to transform a dish from mere food into an experience you never forget.
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Brewery Tour and Tasting for 5.Hosted by Senior Management - Value $200
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$50 Value - Florida’s first Gourmet Build-A-Box Grazing Bar & Boutique Café, offering a European-style dining experience to enjoy in-house or take to go. In our boutique café we serve artisan charcuterie from Europe, imported cheeses from around the world, and hot-pressed European sandwiches—Spanish-style Bocadillos, buttery croissant melts, and Belgian wafflewiches—alongside rich Cuban espressos and indulgent Affogatos.
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$100 Value - Use this certificate for any spa service(s) of your choice:
Brow and/or Lash Tint
, Facial Waxing (brow, lip, etc)
, Lash Lift/Perm or Brow Lamination
, Lash (classic, hybrid, or volume)
, Makeup Application or Makeup Tutorial Session (*not valid for weddings)
Visit www.monicahayesmakeup.com for all service & pricing
options.
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Value $173 - Youth Size 6 | women's 7.5/8
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Boneyard Beach Photo - Karolina G Photography $100 Value
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Express Silk Suit - Size Small. Value: $128
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Ultra Portable Quick Set Up Passing Net | $159 Value
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Value $60
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Various hair products, skin products, facial products, perfume | Value $300
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Value $300
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$50 Value
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Value $100
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$50
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$300 Value | Amelia Adventures 2 HR Private Boat Tour exploring Amelia & Cumberland Islands | Come ready to relax and enjoy a memorable time on a Private Nature Tour with Amelia Adventures. You can bring up to 6 guests, food and drinks & all tours include photography. Please see WWW.AMELIAADVENTURES.COM for details about our private boat tours. Meeting times are listed on our website.
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A weighted blanket to feel like a big warm hug. It has some flaws like all of us (we aren't perfect) but we pick ourselves up and continue on learning from the mistakes along the way. The frays in some of yarn are the unraveling of life sometimes but somehow we overcome that and pick up the pieces. The multiple strands represent that we are not alone. We have others to help us and to make ourselves stronger and know we are loved. | Value $100
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Canvas bag, ball cap, can cooler, magnet, sticker, sunglasses | Value $90
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Solid Gel Color Mani by Rachel Does My Nails
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$100 Certificate
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A rejuvenating experience designed to replenish, restore, and refresh body & spirit. From Quench Hydration and Wellness | VALUE: $380
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Nestled in the heart of historic Fernandina Beach, The Patio at 5th and Ash is your go-to bistro for fresh seafood, house-made favorites, and creative cocktails under twinkling lights. Relax on our dog-friendly outdoor patio shaded by majestic oak trees, enjoy live music, and savor casual American fare from brunch through dinner. Gift Card Valued at $50
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Lululemon yoga mat, running cap, water bottle, running belt | Value: $180
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$200 Design session
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From Retail Therapy Consignment | Value: $230
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Home on Fernandina Beach, 3 night rental + complimentary house cleaning, one mile from beach | Value $1200
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Seasons - seasoning and plate
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At Rewired Copper Company, we are driven by our passion to create high-quality cuff bracelets forged by hand from salvaged copper. + Cotton Ways $25 gift card, apparel for a cause
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!