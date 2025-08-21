IM Designer Purse Bingo

Hosted by
Includes: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo with chances to win Designer Purses
VIP Includes: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event
8 tickets that include: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo with chances to win Designer Purses
8 VIP tickets that include: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event
• Premier recognition as “Presenting Sponsor” on all marketing materials, social media and event signage
• Opportunity to “present” a round of Bingo with recognition from stage before round
• Two reserved VIP tables (16 seats) with featured table signage - VIP tickets include dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event
• Full page color digital ad display at event
• Secure the “Presenting Sponsor” by September 15, 2025 and be featured on our Designer Purse Bingo Billboard Campaign
• Prominent logo on all marketing materials, social media and event signage
• Opportunity to “present” a round of Bingo with recognition from stage before round
• One reserved VIP table (8 seats) with featured table signage - VIP tickets include dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event
• Full page color digital ad display at event
• Logo on all marketing materials, social media and event signage
• One reserved table (8 seats) with featured table signage - tickets include dinner and 10 rounds of Bingo
• Full page color digital ad display at event
• Logo on event signage
• 4 tickets - tickets include dinner and 10 rounds of Bingo
• Half page color digital ad display at event
• Logo displayed on event signage
• 2 tickets - tickets include dinner and 10 rounds of Bingo
