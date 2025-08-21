Inspiring Minds

IM Designer Purse Bingo

837 Woodland St NE

Warren, OH 44483, USA

Ticket
$50

Includes: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo with chances to win Designer Purses

VIP Ticket
$75

VIP Includes: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event

Table of 8
$500

8 tickets that include: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo with chances to win Designer Purses

VIP Table of 8
$700

8 VIP tickets that include: Dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

• Premier recognition as “Presenting Sponsor” on all marketing materials, social media and event signage

• Opportunity to “present” a round of Bingo with recognition from stage before round

• Two reserved VIP tables (16 seats) with featured table signage - VIP tickets include dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event

• Full page color digital ad display at event

• Secure the “Presenting Sponsor” by September 15, 2025 and be featured on our Designer Purse Bingo Billboard Campaign

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

• Prominent logo on all marketing materials, social media and event signage

• Opportunity to “present” a round of Bingo with recognition from stage before round

• One reserved VIP table (8 seats) with featured table signage - VIP tickets include dinner, 10 rounds of Bingo, 1 Bingo card for special 11th round, 1 entry to win the exclusive “VIP Purse” and premier seating at the event

• Full page color digital ad display at event

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo on all marketing materials, social media and event signage

• One reserved table (8 seats) with featured table signage - tickets include dinner and 10 rounds of Bingo

• Full page color digital ad display at event

Gold Sponsor
$500

• Logo on event signage

• 4 tickets - tickets include dinner and 10 rounds of Bingo

• Half page color digital ad display at event

Silver Sponsor
$250

• Logo displayed on event signage

• 2 tickets - tickets include dinner and 10 rounds of Bingo

