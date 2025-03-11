I'm Gonna Sing! HBCU Arts Annual Spring Concert 2025

Join us for the HBCU Arts™ 'I'm Gonna Sing!' Spring Concert 2025, a celebration of artistic brilliance from Texas Southern University and Prarieview A&M University. Experience a showcase of exceptional vocal talent on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30PM at The Anderson Center for the Arts (13335 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX). This special performance aligns with HBCU Arts' mission to amplify and showcase the multidisciplinary creative expressions of HBCU artists while preserving culture through artistic excellence.

