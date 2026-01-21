IMA Global Summit

About this event
Register early and save. Secure your spot at a reduced rate and begin accessing content from the Pre-Summit Webinar Series, with exceptional sessions led by nationally recognized experts beginning in April. Registration includes breakfast and lunch each day, plus post-event access to session recordings. Early registration pricing ends March 31, 2026.
Register early and save. Secure your spot at a reduced rate and begin accessing content from the Pre-Summit Webinar Series, with exceptional sessions led by nationally recognized experts beginning in April. Virtual registration includes full access to the live online Summit experience, plus post-event access to session recordings. Early registration pricing ends March 31, 2026.
Anyone can help make this opportunity possible. By donating any amount, you can directly support a school-based presenter’s participation in the Summit and help elevate practitioner voices in our field. Thank you for your consideration and for investing in educators and the students they serve.
Join us for a special evening honoring the leaders and educational scientists driving meaningful change in schools. This event marks the official launch of the Journal of Multitiered System of Supports (JMTSS)—the first peer-reviewed journal dedicated to advancing MTSS research and practice worldwide—and celebrates the inaugural MTSS Hall of Fame inductees. Proceeds support IMA’s ongoing mission to advance evidence-based leadership and implementation globally.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!