Indiana Moose Association Inc

Hosted by

Indiana Moose Association Inc

About this event

IMA Mid-Year Conference

2544 Executive Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA

General Admission
$15

Online registration Price. Online Registration ends on 2-27-26. Onsite registration is $20.

Academy of Friendship Matriculant Fee
$15

Academy of Friendship Matriculant Fee

Past IMA Presidents/Deputy Grand Regents Reception
Free

Past IMA Presidents/Deputy Grand Regents title holders ONLY! Significant other or one guest may attend. IMA Executive Board also welcome to attend.

Presidents and Admin Luncheon
$25

Current Presidents and Admins of Indiana Moose Association Lodges. No significant others or guests. IMA Executive Board is required to attend.

Moose Pass
$20

Moose Pass! This pass exempts you from endowment collections when the bucket is passed. Does NOT apply to hospitality rooms. Buying this pass WILL give you credit for Moose Charities donations.

IMA State Cornhole Tournament
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

IMA State Cornhole Tournament. Friday March 6th 6pm-11pm. Must sign up as doubles. 2 players per team. Must register for the convention to participate.

Sunday Breakfast
$25

Buffet Breakfast Sunday (Presidents, Administrators, Presidents, and State Officers, and Chairpersons are expected to

attend. Everyone welcome!

Lodge Leadership
$35

Lodge Leadership Course (LLC):
A one-day course centered on practical leadership, communication, and teamwork — helping officers lead with confidence and consistency. Sunday March 8th from 12pm-5pm at the Wyndham.

Add a donation for Indiana Moose Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!