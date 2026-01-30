IMA Mid-Year Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Online registration Price. Online Registration ends on 2-27-26. Onsite registration is $20.
Academy of Friendship Matriculant Fee
Past IMA Presidents/Deputy Grand Regents title holders ONLY! Significant other or one guest may attend. IMA Executive Board also welcome to attend.
Current Presidents and Admins of Indiana Moose Association Lodges. No significant others or guests. IMA Executive Board is required to attend.
Moose Pass! This pass exempts you from endowment collections when the bucket is passed. Does NOT apply to hospitality rooms. Buying this pass WILL give you credit for Moose Charities donations.
IMA State Cornhole Tournament. Friday March 6th 6pm-11pm. Must sign up as doubles. 2 players per team. Must register for the convention to participate.
Buffet Breakfast Sunday (Presidents, Administrators, Presidents, and State Officers, and Chairpersons are expected to
attend. Everyone welcome!
Lodge Leadership Course (LLC):
A one-day course centered on practical leadership, communication, and teamwork — helping officers lead with confidence and consistency. Sunday March 8th from 12pm-5pm at the Wyndham.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!