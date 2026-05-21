Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association Of Se Minnesota Inc

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Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association Of Se Minnesota Inc

About this event

IMAA Pearl Gala Annual Fundraiser

J.Powers at the Hilton East Center Street

Rochester, MN

Pearl Early Bird – Individual Ticket
$100
Available until Aug 31

Enjoy special discounted pricing when you reserve your spot early for the IMAA Pearl Gala while supporting programs that empower immigrant and refugee families in our community.

Bridge Builder Early Bird Table for 10
$900
Available until Aug 31

Reserve a table for 10 at special early bird pricing and enjoy an inspiring evening celebrating culture, community, and impact while supporting IMAA’s programs for immigrant and refugee families.

Pearl Gala Individual Ticket
$125

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating culture, resilience, and community while supporting programs that empower immigrant and refugee families in our community

Pearl Gala Table for 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gather your guests for an elegant evening of culture, celebration, and community impact with a reserved table for 10 while supporting IMAA’s mission to empower immigrant and refugee families.

Add a donation for Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association Of Se Minnesota Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!