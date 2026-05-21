IMAA Pearl Gala Annual Fundraiser

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Rochester, MN
Enjoy special discounted pricing when you reserve your spot early for the IMAA Pearl Gala while supporting programs that empower immigrant and refugee families in our community.
Reserve a table for 10 at special early bird pricing and enjoy an inspiring evening celebrating culture, community, and impact while supporting IMAA’s programs for immigrant and refugee families.
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating culture, resilience, and community while supporting programs that empower immigrant and refugee families in our community
Gather your guests for an elegant evening of culture, celebration, and community impact with a reserved table for 10 while supporting IMAA’s mission to empower immigrant and refugee families.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!