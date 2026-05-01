BIG SPIVAK RAFFLE 2026!

About this event
Choose this option and you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win every prize listed below! That's 14 prize raffle ticket, a $280 value, for $200!
This beautifully curated pampering package wraps you in luxury from head to toe! Get everything you need to refresh your look & restore your energy: $100 Gift Certificate for a Hair Cut & Blow Out (donated by Ellie Edison); $225 Gift Certificate for an Exercise Session & Personal Meal Plan (donated by Ellie Edison); Your Choice of Service from LAshes & Skin (donated by Lital Arbib); even your home gets a 4-hour Deep Clean ($250 Value donated by Crystal Cleaners CA); Plus a tote bag filled with a Curling Iron, Hand Steamer, Multiple Make-Up Bags, Pocket Mirror, Living Proof Smooth Hair Starters & Tom Ford Eau de Parfum
Three winners each get 1 day of Summer Art Camp donated by RAZ Land. Foster creativity, self-expression, and connection through a joyful artistic experience for your child. $140 Value
A rejuvenating package with everything you need to restore balance, ignite clarity, and nourish your whole self, including $999 Health Experience with a 45-minute workout and 30-minute game plan session (donated by Rachel Piperno); $450 1-Hour alternative therapy session to understand your life and where you're trying to go (donated by Molly Fink); $200 Energy Healing Session to help you become more you (donated by Blimy Konig); and a personal session of Emotion Code Healing with Shoshana Baitz ($150 value)
Win this pair (see photo) of stylish, modern watches that elevate any outfit and keep you perfectly on time in effortless style!
Win this pair (see photo) of stylish, modern watches that elevate any outfit and keep you perfectly on time in effortless style!
Win this pair (see photo) of stylish, modern watches that elevate any outfit and keep you perfectly on time in effortless style!
The perfect excuse to treat yourself and go out to dinner with $50 to Meshuga 4 Sushi; $25 to Lenny's Casita; and $25 to LA Burger Bar - generously donated by each restaurant!
Bring light into your life with the "Soul Powers Course on Jewish Manifestation" ($200 Value) + the "Individual Framework Marriage Course" ($200 Value) + 1 Coaching Session ($200 Value) generously donated by Sarah Malka Kamienny @Geula_Mindset
Treat your birthday boy or girl with a 1/4 Sheet Birthday Cake donated by Shwartz Bakery; $50 Baskin Robbins Gift Card; plus $75 game card for endless fun at the Say Cheez Indoor Playground (donated by Say Cheez)!
Two winners will each take home an "Am Yisrael Chai" Embroidered Tote Bag along with a stunning Necklace and Bracelet--beautiful pieces to showcase their Jewish pride! Donated by Bejeweled by Ashira
An elegant Jewelry Box featuring multiple compartments and gold clasp, filled with jewels! Various Costume Jewelry pieces to mix and match and wear in style.
Features a hand-quilted Jewish-themed table topper handmade by Spivak Grandparent Perla Rothenberg; a lucite tzedaka box (donated by Ella Judaica); a fun Chanukah t‑shirt; and 2 festive Chanukah mugs that light up!
Comes with 2 Crystal Candle Holders; Unique Wood Challah Board/Basket; 2 Gourmet Challahs (donated by Got Kosher); 2 Reversible Table Cloths (66"x160" each); 2 Custom-Labeled Cabernet Sauvignon; Shabbat Tray of Freeze Dried Candies (donated by Frozzle); Artistic Serving Knife and Forks Set; and a Silver Pedestal Stand (donated by Nagila Center)
Wrap yourself in comfort and flavor with a French Coffee Press; Chefman Waffle Maker; The Balabuste's Choice Cookbook; Hand-Crochet Throw Blanket handmade by Spivak Grandparent Perla Rothenberg; and 2 Coffee‑Scented Candles.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!