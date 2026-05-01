Spivak Educational Center Inc.

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Spivak Educational Center Inc.

About this event

BIG SPIVAK RAFFLE 2026!

The Golden Ticket! 14 Tickets for the price of 10 item
The Golden Ticket! 14 Tickets for the price of 10
$200

Choose this option and you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win every prize listed below! That's 14 prize raffle ticket, a $280 value, for $200!

Prize #1: Pamper Yourself Package item
Prize #1: Pamper Yourself Package
$20

This beautifully curated pampering package wraps you in luxury from head to toe! Get everything you need to refresh your look & restore your energy: $100 Gift Certificate for a Hair Cut & Blow Out (donated by Ellie Edison); $225 Gift Certificate for an Exercise Session & Personal Meal Plan (donated by Ellie Edison); Your Choice of Service from LAshes & Skin (donated by Lital Arbib); even your home gets a 4-hour Deep Clean ($250 Value donated by Crystal Cleaners CA); Plus a tote bag filled with a Curling Iron, Hand Steamer, Multiple Make-Up Bags, Pocket Mirror, Living Proof Smooth Hair Starters & Tom Ford Eau de Parfum

Prize #2: Kids' Summer Art Camp - 3 chances to win! item
Prize #2: Kids' Summer Art Camp - 3 chances to win!
$20

Three winners each get 1 day of Summer Art Camp donated by RAZ Land. Foster creativity, self-expression, and connection through a joyful artistic experience for your child. $140 Value

Prize #3: Mind, Body & Soul Package item
Prize #3: Mind, Body & Soul Package
$20

A rejuvenating package with everything you need to restore balance, ignite clarity, and nourish your whole self, including $999 Health Experience with a 45-minute workout and 30-minute game plan session (donated by Rachel Piperno); $450 1-Hour alternative therapy session to understand your life and where you're trying to go (donated by Molly Fink); $200 Energy Healing Session to help you become more you (donated by Blimy Konig); and a personal session of Emotion Code Healing with Shoshana Baitz ($150 value)

Prize #4: Pair of Watches item
Prize #4: Pair of Watches
$20

Win this pair (see photo) of stylish, modern watches that elevate any outfit and keep you perfectly on time in effortless style!

Prize #5: Pair of Watches item
Prize #5: Pair of Watches
$20

Win this pair (see photo) of stylish, modern watches that elevate any outfit and keep you perfectly on time in effortless style!

Prize #6: Pair of Watches item
Prize #6: Pair of Watches
$20

Win this pair (see photo) of stylish, modern watches that elevate any outfit and keep you perfectly on time in effortless style!

Prize #7: Out to Dinner Package item
Prize #7: Out to Dinner Package
$20

The perfect excuse to treat yourself and go out to dinner with $50 to Meshuga 4 Sushi; $25 to Lenny's Casita; and $25 to LA Burger Bar - generously donated by each restaurant!

Prize #8: Visionary Life & Marriage Package item
Prize #8: Visionary Life & Marriage Package
$20

Bring light into your life with the "Soul Powers Course on Jewish Manifestation" ($200 Value) + the "Individual Framework Marriage Course" ($200 Value) + 1 Coaching Session ($200 Value) generously donated by Sarah Malka Kamienny @Geula_Mindset

Prize #9: Birthday Bash Bundle item
Prize #9: Birthday Bash Bundle
$20

Treat your birthday boy or girl with a 1/4 Sheet Birthday Cake donated by Shwartz Bakery; $50 Baskin Robbins Gift Card; plus $75 game card for endless fun at the Say Cheez Indoor Playground (donated by Say Cheez)!

Prize #10: Am Yisrael Chai Package - 2 chances to win! item
Prize #10: Am Yisrael Chai Package - 2 chances to win!
$20

Two winners will each take home an "Am Yisrael Chai" Embroidered Tote Bag along with a stunning Necklace and Bracelet--beautiful pieces to showcase their Jewish pride! Donated by Bejeweled by Ashira

Prize #11: Timeless Treasures Box item
Prize #11: Timeless Treasures Box
$20

An elegant Jewelry Box featuring multiple compartments and gold clasp, filled with jewels! Various Costume Jewelry pieces to mix and match and wear in style.

Prize #12: Chanukah Joy Bundle item
Prize #12: Chanukah Joy Bundle
$20

Features a hand-quilted Jewish-themed table topper handmade by Spivak Grandparent Perla Rothenberg; a lucite tzedaka box (donated by Ella Judaica); a fun Chanukah t‑shirt; and 2 festive Chanukah mugs that light up!

Prize #13: Ultimate Shabbat Hostess Package item
Prize #13: Ultimate Shabbat Hostess Package
$20

Comes with 2 Crystal Candle Holders; Unique Wood Challah Board/Basket; 2 Gourmet Challahs (donated by Got Kosher); 2 Reversible Table Cloths (66"x160" each); 2 Custom-Labeled Cabernet Sauvignon; Shabbat Tray of Freeze Dried Candies (donated by Frozzle); Artistic Serving Knife and Forks Set; and a Silver Pedestal Stand (donated by Nagila Center)

Prize #14: Cozy Sunday Mornings item
Prize #14: Cozy Sunday Mornings
$20

Wrap yourself in comfort and flavor with a French Coffee Press; Chefman Waffle Maker; The Balabuste's Choice Cookbook; Hand-Crochet Throw Blanket handmade by Spivak Grandparent Perla Rothenberg; and 2 Coffee‑Scented Candles.

Add a donation for Spivak Educational Center Inc.

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