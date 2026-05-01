BIG SPIVAK RAFFLE 2026!

A rejuvenating package with everything you need to restore balance, ignite clarity, and nourish your whole self, including $999 Health Experience with a 45-minute workout and 30-minute game plan session (donated by Rachel Piperno); $450 1-Hour alternative therapy session to understand your life and where you're trying to go (donated by Molly Fink); $200 Energy Healing Session to help you become more you (donated by Blimy Konig); and a personal session of Emotion Code Healing with Shoshana Baitz ($150 value)