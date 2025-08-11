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2120 Lawrence Ln, Grand Island, NE 68803, USA
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This is an amazing item to add to any other memorabilia that you might have! Signed by coach Cook himself!
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Enjoy one summer music camp of your choice with Glaser Music Studio! This is an awesome opportunity for the 2026 summer!
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These beautifully crafted pieces are even more spectacular in person!
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Collect this Pittsburgh Steelers #97 Cam Heyward autographed 8.5"x10.5" photos!
Cameron "Cam" Heyward is an accomplished professional American football player known for his exceptional skills as a defensive lineman in the National Football League (NFL). Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and since then, he has become a cornerstone of the Steelers' defense. Known for his imposing presence on the field, Heyward combines strength, agility, and football intelligence to disrupt opposing offenses.
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In Cedar Rapids, IA enjoy Iowa's largest indoor adventure park! This family of 4 tickets includes unlimited time and all attractions!
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Will Bolt is an American baseball coach and former shortstop, who is the current head baseball coach at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played college baseball at Nebraska for coach Dave Van Horn from 1999 to 2002
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Black Vera Wang sunglasses. These sleek black sunglasses will surely be the talk of the summer!
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These Cream/Tan colored Vera Wang Sunglasses will be the talk of the town with that bling!
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Let the woman in your life shop and pick her jewelry that fits her style! Or go on a shopping spree for yourself! Tons of lovely rings, bracelets, necklaces, and so much more!
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These beautifully hand crafted set will definitely complete any look!
Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries
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These beautifully hand crafted set will definitely complete any look!
Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries
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Are you a Kansas City Royals fan? This is an amazing opportunity to get the tickets to a game of your choosing!
These vouchers are valid until 9/24/26
*Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game excluding Opening day, May 25-27, June 18 and July 6. Blackout dates subject to change.
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Are you a Kansas City Royals fan? This is an amazing opportunity to get the tickets to a game of your choosing!
These vouchers are valid until 9/24/26
*Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game excluding Opening day, May 25-27, June 18 and July 6. Blackout dates subject to change.
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Snag this awesome swag bag and goodies from Active Family Chiropractic! This tote bag includes: a notebook, ice pack, stress reliever, adult shirt, baby onesie, and a shaker bottle!
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Young Living by Diane Whelan includes essential oils (kidscents sleepyize, Kidscents Geneyus, Lavender) roller bottles, diffuser, magic towels, and 150 uses booklet
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Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch
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Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch
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2 XL shirts
Super C supplement
Super B supplement
Aminowise supplement for muscle recovery and performance
Immupro supplement to support immune system
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Check out this deal! An oil change, and some zig's Four wheel Drive swag!
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