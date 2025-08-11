Imagination City Children's Museum

Hosted by

Imagination City Children's Museum

About this event

Sales closed

Auction

Pick-up location

2120 Lawrence Ln, Grand Island, NE 68803, USA

Coach Cook Signed Poster item
Coach Cook Signed Poster
$25

Starting bid

This is an amazing item to add to any other memorabilia that you might have! Signed by coach Cook himself!

Glaser Music Studio Summer item
Glaser Music Studio Summer
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one summer music camp of your choice with Glaser Music Studio! This is an awesome opportunity for the 2026 summer!

Kendra Scott Necklace and Earrings item
Kendra Scott Necklace and Earrings
$55

Starting bid

These beautifully crafted pieces are even more spectacular in person!

Cameron "Cam" Heyward Signed Photo item
Cameron "Cam" Heyward Signed Photo
$25

Starting bid

Collect this Pittsburgh Steelers #97 Cam Heyward autographed 8.5"x10.5" photos!


Cameron "Cam" Heyward is an accomplished professional American football player known for his exceptional skills as a defensive lineman in the National Football League (NFL). Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and since then, he has become a cornerstone of the Steelers' defense. Known for his imposing presence on the field, Heyward combines strength, agility, and football intelligence to disrupt opposing offenses.

4 tickets to Fun Station In Cedar Rapids, IA item
4 tickets to Fun Station In Cedar Rapids, IA
$75

Starting bid

In Cedar Rapids, IA enjoy Iowa's largest indoor adventure park! This family of 4 tickets includes unlimited time and all attractions!

Will Bolt item
Will Bolt
$25

Starting bid

Will Bolt is an American baseball coach and former shortstop, who is the current head baseball coach at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played college baseball at Nebraska for coach Dave Van Horn from 1999 to 2002

Black Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Black Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Black Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Black Vera Wang Sunglasses
$105

Starting bid

Black Vera Wang sunglasses. These sleek black sunglasses will surely be the talk of the summer!

Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses item
Cream/Tan Vera Wang Sunglasses
$80

Starting bid

These Cream/Tan colored Vera Wang Sunglasses will be the talk of the town with that bling!

Gorjana Gift Card item
Gorjana Gift Card
$105

Starting bid

Let the woman in your life shop and pick her jewelry that fits her style! Or go on a shopping spree for yourself! Tons of lovely rings, bracelets, necklaces, and so much more!

Green bracelet and earring set item
Green bracelet and earring set
$30

Starting bid

These beautifully hand crafted set will definitely complete any look!

Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries

Black and White bracelet and earring set item
Black and White bracelet and earring set
$30

Starting bid

These beautifully hand crafted set will definitely complete any look!

Amy's Lighthouse Luxuries

(2) Kansas City Royals tickets item
(2) Kansas City Royals tickets
$100

Starting bid

Are you a Kansas City Royals fan? This is an amazing opportunity to get the tickets to a game of your choosing!


These vouchers are valid until 9/24/26

*Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game excluding Opening day, May 25-27, June 18 and July 6. Blackout dates subject to change.

(2) Kansas City Royals tickets (Copy) item
(2) Kansas City Royals tickets (Copy)
$100

Starting bid

Are you a Kansas City Royals fan? This is an amazing opportunity to get the tickets to a game of your choosing!


These vouchers are valid until 9/24/26

*Valid for any Monday - Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game excluding Opening day, May 25-27, June 18 and July 6. Blackout dates subject to change.

Active Family Chiropractic Swag Bag item
Active Family Chiropractic Swag Bag
$20

Starting bid

Snag this awesome swag bag and goodies from Active Family Chiropractic! This tote bag includes: a notebook, ice pack, stress reliever, adult shirt, baby onesie, and a shaker bottle!

Young Living - Kids pack item
Young Living - Kids pack
$65

Starting bid

Young Living by Diane Whelan includes essential oils (kidscents sleepyize, Kidscents Geneyus, Lavender) roller bottles, diffuser, magic towels, and 150 uses booklet

Booze infuse jar and Simmer pot packs item
Booze infuse jar and Simmer pot packs
$15

Starting bid

Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch

#2 Booze Infuse jar and Simmer pot pack item
#2 Booze Infuse jar and Simmer pot pack
$15

Starting bid

Booze infuse jar and 2 packs of simmer pot packs crafted by Linda Marisch

Winter Wellness Basket item
Winter Wellness Basket
$100

Starting bid

2 XL shirts

Super C supplement

Super B supplement

Aminowise supplement for muscle recovery and performance

Immupro supplement to support immune system

Zig's Oil change item
Zig's Oil change
$80

Starting bid

Check out this deal! An oil change, and some zig's Four wheel Drive swag!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!