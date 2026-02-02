Imagination Run 1K/5K

Let your little runner match the fun!





While children’s race registrations do not include a shirt, you can add an official Imagination Run youth t-shirt for just $8. This soft, comfortable tee is perfect for race day and makes a great keepsake to remember a day full of movement, imagination, and community support for Wonderland Children's Museum.





Youth sizes available while supplies last. Be sure to add one during registration so your child can run, walk, and imagine in style! 🎨✨