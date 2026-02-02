About this event
Vernon, TX 76384, USA
Your Imagination Run 1K/5K registration includes entry into the event plus an official Imagination Run T-shirt! Join us for a fun, family-friendly run/walk benefiting Wonderland Children’s Museum. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome—walk, jog, or run at your own pace while celebrating imagination, movement, and community.
👕 T-shirt included with registration
🏃♀️ 1K or 5K distance options - you decide!
🎨 Fun, inclusive, and family-friendly
Let your little runner match the fun!
While children’s race registrations do not include a shirt, you can add an official Imagination Run youth t-shirt for just $8. This soft, comfortable tee is perfect for race day and makes a great keepsake to remember a day full of movement, imagination, and community support for Wonderland Children's Museum.
Youth sizes available while supplies last. Be sure to add one during registration so your child can run, walk, and imagine in style! 🎨✨
Want an extra shirt and still want the official race tee? Add an Imagination Run adult t-shirt for just $12!
This soft and comfortable Gildan Softstyle tee is perfect for race day, volunteering, or showing your support for Wonderland Children's Museum all year long. It’s a great option for parents, supporters, or anyone who wants an extra keepsake from this fun and inclusive event.
Adult sizes available while supplies last — be sure to add yours during registration!
$
