Imagination Run - Volunteer Registration





🙌 Volunteer Registration – Imagination Run









Thank you for signing up to volunteer for the Wonderland 1K/5K Imagination Run benefiting Wonderland Children's Museum!





Volunteers play a vital role in making this event safe, organized, and welcoming for participants of all ages and abilities. From check-in and water stations to course support and event set-up, your time and energy help bring this community event to life.





🕘 Volunteer check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on race day.

Full details and assignments will be sent prior to the event.





👕 We plan to provide volunteers with an event t-shirt if inventory allows; however, shirts are not guaranteed.





We are so grateful for your willingness to serve. Your support helps us continue building momentum as we work toward opening Wonderland for our community.