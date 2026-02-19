Imagination Run - Volunteer Registration

About this event
Thank you for signing up to volunteer for the Wonderland 1K/5K Imagination Run benefiting Wonderland Children's Museum!
Volunteers play a vital role in making this event safe, organized, and welcoming for participants of all ages and abilities. From check-in and water stations to course support and event set-up, your time and energy help bring this community event to life.
🕘 Volunteer check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on race day.
Full details and assignments will be sent prior to the event.
👕 We plan to provide volunteers with an event t-shirt if inventory allows; however, shirts are not guaranteed.
We are so grateful for your willingness to serve. Your support helps us continue building momentum as we work toward opening Wonderland for our community.
