Imagine and Jump for Autism

5501 State Hwy 55 E

Clover, SC 29710, USA

🎉Bouncy House
$10

PRIZE: $10 WRISTBANDS PER CHILD AGES 2 TO 12

UNLIMITED BOUNCING ON ALL INFLATABLES

🎉Bouncy Family Pack
$30

Only $30 for Families with 4 or more children

🚂 Trackless Train Rides – All
$5

Climb aboard our colorful Trackless Train and enjoy a whimsical ride that delights kids and adults alike! Perfect for families, this safe and fun ride travels around the event grounds, offering a unique way to explore the festivities. With cheerful music, friendly conductors, and charming train cars, it's an experience that brings smiles all around

🌽🏆Cornhole tournament (TEAM)
$20
