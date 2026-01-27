Imagine Foundry's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Monthly Pass is designed for families who want to return during the month and enjoy the current Monthly Theme at a relaxed, flexible pace. This pass includes daily admission during public hours and supports ongoing exploration, making, and play across multiple visits.
Best for: Families who plan to visit two or three times in a month and want a simple option without tracking individual visits.
Note: This pass is valid for one child for the current month and includes caregiver entry. Guided Skills Labs, meals, and special sessions may be added separately based on availability.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Perfect for small families or first-time members.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Great for growing families who want more flexibility.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Complete membership for families who want it all.
$
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