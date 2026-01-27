Imagine Foundry

Offered by

Imagine Foundry

About the memberships

Imagine Foundry's Memberships

Monthly Member Pass
$25

Renews monthly

The Monthly Pass is designed for families who want to return during the month and enjoy the current Monthly Theme at a relaxed, flexible pace. This pass includes daily admission during public hours and supports ongoing exploration, making, and play across multiple visits.

Best for: Families who plan to visit two or three times in a month and want a simple option without tracking individual visits.

Note: This pass is valid for one child for the current month and includes caregiver entry. Guided Skills Labs, meals, and special sessions may be added separately based on availability.

Pioneer
$75

Valid until July 20, 2027

Perfect for small families or first-time members.

  • Unlimited admission for 1 Named Adult + 1 Child
  • Bring their friends for $3 each*
  • Full access to the Discovery Museum and Open Maker Studios
  • 10% off workshops, parties, and special events
Explorer
$125

Valid until July 20, 2027

Great for growing families who want more flexibility.

  • Unlimited admission for 1 Named Adult + 4 Eligible Children
  • All Benefits of Pioneer plus:
  • ACM Reciprocal Program**
Innovator
$225

Valid until July 20, 2027

Complete membership for families who want it all.

  • Unlimited admission for 2 Named Adults + 4 Eligible Children
  • All Benefits of Explorer plus:
  • $50 Off a Party, Workshop, or Special Event
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