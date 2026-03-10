Guild For Spiritual Guidance

Hosted by

Guild For Spiritual Guidance

About this event

Imagine Retreat and Symposium

White Point Beach Resort

75 White Point Rd, Hunts Point, Nova Scotia, Canada

Single Queen, single occupancy (Early Bird)
$2,085
Available until Apr 11

A private room for one person with a single bed.

https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/main-lodge-guest-rooms/

Single Queen, double occupancy (Early Bird)
$1,885
Available until Apr 11

Per-person rate for a shared room for TWO PEOPLE in the main lodge with a SINGLE queen-sized bed. (Designate your roommate's name below.)

https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/main-lodge-guest-rooms/

Two Queen beds, double occupancy (Early Bird)
$1,885
Available until Apr 11

Per-person rate for a shared room for TWO PEOPLE in the Lakeside Retreat with two queen-sized beds. (Optionally designate a preferred roommate's name below. A roommate will be assigned to you if left unspecified.)

https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/lakeside-retreat-guest-rooms/

Oceanfront Cottage (Early Bird)
$2,885
Available until Apr 11

For our Early Bird rate of $1885 per-person plus a premium upgrade fee of $1000, you and another attendee can share an Oceanfront Cottage. Have your companion purchase a Premium Companion ticket below.

https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/oceanfront-cottages-1-2-3-bedroom/

Lakeside Glome (Early Bird)
$2,885
Available until Apr 11

For our Early Bird rate of $1885 per-person plus a premium upgrade fee of $1000, you and another attendee can share a Lakeside Glome. Have your companion purchase a Premium Companion ticket.

https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/lakeside-glomes/

Premium Companion (Early Bird)
$1,885
Available until Apr 11

You will join another attendee who has selected the Oceanfront Cottage or Lakeside Glome. Indicate your companion's name below.

Online attendance only (Early Bird)
$500
Available until Apr 11

Livestream of keynotes and select workshops. Recordings available for 2 weeks after the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!