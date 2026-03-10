Imagine Retreat and Symposium

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75 White Point Rd, Hunts Point, Nova Scotia, Canada
A private room for one person with a single bed.
https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/main-lodge-guest-rooms/
Per-person rate for a shared room for TWO PEOPLE in the main lodge with a SINGLE queen-sized bed. (Designate your roommate's name below.)
https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/main-lodge-guest-rooms/
Per-person rate for a shared room for TWO PEOPLE in the Lakeside Retreat with two queen-sized beds. (Optionally designate a preferred roommate's name below. A roommate will be assigned to you if left unspecified.)
https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/lakeside-retreat-guest-rooms/
For our Early Bird rate of $1885 per-person plus a premium upgrade fee of $1000, you and another attendee can share an Oceanfront Cottage. Have your companion purchase a Premium Companion ticket below.
https://www.whitepoint.com/accommodations/oceanfront-cottages-1-2-3-bedroom/
For our Early Bird rate of $1885 per-person plus a premium upgrade fee of $1000, you and another attendee can share a Lakeside Glome. Have your companion purchase a Premium Companion ticket.
You will join another attendee who has selected the Oceanfront Cottage or Lakeside Glome. Indicate your companion's name below.
Livestream of keynotes and select workshops. Recordings available for 2 weeks after the event.
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