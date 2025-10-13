Hosted by

One Love Arizona

Imagine the Future

6927 E Caballo Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA

Master Chew: One Love Edition item
$25

Starting bid

Serving up love and laughs in this kitchen themed photo collage. - A true MasterChew in the making!

Pawfessional at Work! item
$25

Starting bid

Popeye brings his office antics to life in this hilarious and charming photo collage.

Pittie Pampered Paws item
$25

Starting bid

Suds, Sass and serious pawdicure vibes - This Pittie is living her best bathroom life!

Pawfection in Progress item
$25

Starting bid

From the toilet to the tub, this Pittie proves bathroom time is an art form.

Bark and Bubbles The Collection item
$25

Starting bid

Toilet Paper, blow dryers and eye masks - all in a day's work!

Housekeeping & Husky Antics item
$25

Starting bid

"Cleaning Day" More like chaos day - Rey keeping it entertaining as always!

The Angel Project item
$25

Starting bid

A moment of quiet compassion. Through the Angel Project, we transform places of heartbreak into spaces of comfort and dignity—providing treats, soft beds, calming lights, and one last gesture of love for dogs facing their final moments. Owning this print means you stand with us in honoring their lives and ensuring those final breaths are filled with peace.

Spay All Day! item
$25

Starting bid

A moment of compassion in action. Thanks to our incredible veterinary partners, dogs at our spay and neuter clinics receive expert care that keeps them healthy and prevents future litters. Owning this print supports these life-saving programs and helps more dogs get the healthy start they deserve.

Waiting for Tomorrow item
$25

Starting bid

Behind every kennel door is a story of resilience. Through the Shelter Dog Project, we provide enrichment, training, marketing and medical support to help shelter dogs thrive — giving them a real shot at a loving home. Owning this print helps keep that hope alive

Training for Home item
$25

Starting bid

This snapshot shows determination, growth, and hope. With the support of Petsmart and Petsmart Charities, we help shelter dogs, rescue dogs, foster dogs, and families after adoption gain the skills they need to thrive in a loving home. Owning this print helps support these life-changing programs and gives more dogs the chance to find and stay in their forever homes.

What Would Mary Do? item
$25

Starting bid

A tribute to a true hero. Thanks to Mary’s legacy, spay and neuter clinics continue all year, helping animals in our community stay healthy and preventing future litters before they’re born. Owning this print supports her mission and keeps her impact alive.

No Balls Still a Baller! item
$25

Starting bid

A playful reminder that prevention is power. Captured at one of our spay and neuter clinics, this brave pup shows that every procedure stops the problem at the source — and owning this print helps support our mission to save animals before they’re born. 

Snip Snip Hooray! item
$25

Starting bid

A moment of courage and change. Captured at one of our spay and neuter clinics, this little hero shows that every procedure helps stop the problem before it starts — and owning this print supports our mission to save animals before they’re born.

Eyes of Tomorrow item
$25

Starting bid

A gaze that says it all. Full of hope, curiosity, and a quiet longing for the family that will finally see them, love them, and change their world. 🐾

Through the Kennel Door” item
$25

Starting bid

A glimpse into the eyes of resilience. Every dog behind these bars is waiting for a second chance and a life full of love. 

Behind the Bars of Hope item
$25

Starting bid

A powerful reminder of where every rescue story begins. For so many shelter dogs, hope is the only thing stronger than the walls that hold them. When you support One Love, you help turn that hope into freedom. 

Popeyes Masterpiece item
$15

Starting bid

Presenting Popeye’s Masterpiece! Our adoptable artist went all-in on spooky season — bold strokes, bright orange, and a perfect pumpkin centerpiece. This good boy’s got talent and heart.

The Graduate item
$25

Starting bid

Painted by an inmate artist, this portrait captures Popeye on his proud graduation day from the program. A day symbolizing growth, hope and the power of second chances. This piece reminds us that every being, human or canine has the potential to transform with love and opportunity.

Cheer's to the Holidays - Tito's Pack item
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to sleight he season! The festive bundle is packed with Tito's goodies Sip and celebrate in true Tito's style.

Summer Vibes Tito’s Style
$25

Starting bid

Picnic with your pup!

Bubbles & Bliss item
$25

Starting bid

Rub-a-dub-dub, A Frenchie in the tub 🛁✨ Dorothy knows how to do bath time in style.


Fancy Pearl item
$25

Starting bid

For the dog who was born extra. 💜✨

Our purple pearl set is pure elegance — fit for a queen (or the goodest girl).


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!