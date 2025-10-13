Imagine the Future

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Serving up love and laughs in this kitchen themed photo collage. - A true MasterChew in the making!
Starting bid
Popeye brings his office antics to life in this hilarious and charming photo collage.
Starting bid
Suds, Sass and serious pawdicure vibes - This Pittie is living her best bathroom life!
Starting bid
From the toilet to the tub, this Pittie proves bathroom time is an art form.
Starting bid
Toilet Paper, blow dryers and eye masks - all in a day's work!
Starting bid
"Cleaning Day" More like chaos day - Rey keeping it entertaining as always!
Starting bid
A moment of quiet compassion. Through the Angel Project, we transform places of heartbreak into spaces of comfort and dignity—providing treats, soft beds, calming lights, and one last gesture of love for dogs facing their final moments. Owning this print means you stand with us in honoring their lives and ensuring those final breaths are filled with peace.
Starting bid
A moment of compassion in action. Thanks to our incredible veterinary partners, dogs at our spay and neuter clinics receive expert care that keeps them healthy and prevents future litters. Owning this print supports these life-saving programs and helps more dogs get the healthy start they deserve.
Starting bid
Behind every kennel door is a story of resilience. Through the Shelter Dog Project, we provide enrichment, training, marketing and medical support to help shelter dogs thrive — giving them a real shot at a loving home. Owning this print helps keep that hope alive
Starting bid
This snapshot shows determination, growth, and hope. With the support of Petsmart and Petsmart Charities, we help shelter dogs, rescue dogs, foster dogs, and families after adoption gain the skills they need to thrive in a loving home. Owning this print helps support these life-changing programs and gives more dogs the chance to find and stay in their forever homes.
Starting bid
A tribute to a true hero. Thanks to Mary’s legacy, spay and neuter clinics continue all year, helping animals in our community stay healthy and preventing future litters before they’re born. Owning this print supports her mission and keeps her impact alive.
Starting bid
A playful reminder that prevention is power. Captured at one of our spay and neuter clinics, this brave pup shows that every procedure stops the problem at the source — and owning this print helps support our mission to save animals before they’re born.
Starting bid
A moment of courage and change. Captured at one of our spay and neuter clinics, this little hero shows that every procedure helps stop the problem before it starts — and owning this print supports our mission to save animals before they’re born.
Starting bid
A gaze that says it all. Full of hope, curiosity, and a quiet longing for the family that will finally see them, love them, and change their world. 🐾
Starting bid
A glimpse into the eyes of resilience. Every dog behind these bars is waiting for a second chance and a life full of love.
Starting bid
A powerful reminder of where every rescue story begins. For so many shelter dogs, hope is the only thing stronger than the walls that hold them. When you support One Love, you help turn that hope into freedom.
Starting bid
Presenting Popeye’s Masterpiece! Our adoptable artist went all-in on spooky season — bold strokes, bright orange, and a perfect pumpkin centerpiece. This good boy’s got talent and heart.
Starting bid
Painted by an inmate artist, this portrait captures Popeye on his proud graduation day from the program. A day symbolizing growth, hope and the power of second chances. This piece reminds us that every being, human or canine has the potential to transform with love and opportunity.
Starting bid
Get ready to sleight he season! The festive bundle is packed with Tito's goodies Sip and celebrate in true Tito's style.
Starting bid
Picnic with your pup!
Starting bid
Rub-a-dub-dub, A Frenchie in the tub 🛁✨ Dorothy knows how to do bath time in style.
Starting bid
For the dog who was born extra. 💜✨
Our purple pearl set is pure elegance — fit for a queen (or the goodest girl).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!