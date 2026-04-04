Imagine Tickets

About this event
Standard admission to the performance. Join us for an unforgettable evening of live theatre filled with music, laughter, and storytelling.
Discounted admission for students and seniors. Enjoy the show at a special reduced rate—perfect for young theatre lovers and our seasoned patrons alike.
Upgrade your ticket for early access to the theatre! Early Admission allows you to enter before general seating to choose your seats first. This option is limited and requires arrival 10 minutes before doors open. If you arrive after the early entry time, seats will not be reserved and standard seating will apply.
Perfect for friends, families, teams, or organizations! Group Admission is available for parties of 10 people at a special discounted rate. Group ticket holders receive reserved seating together, so your entire party can relax and enjoy the show side by side.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!