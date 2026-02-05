Institute for Music Business LLC

Hosted by

Institute for Music Business LLC

About this event

IMB 2026 Music Business Conference Songwriting Lock-In sponsored by FSU College of Music

914 Railroad Ave

Tallahassee, FL 32310, USA

Songwriting Lock-In
$5,000

1 left!

The Songwriting Lock-In is an immersive, hands-on creative experience where conference attendees will participate in small-group songwriting sessions led by professional songwriters, producers, and music educators in an environment that mirrors professional songwriting camps. This activation highlights applied learning, creative excellence, and career readiness while showcasing the College of Music’s commitment to experiential education and industry alignment.


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